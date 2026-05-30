Bitcoin Price Today Stalls At 73,464 As Altcoins Run

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saturday, May 30, 2026 · Covering Friday May 29 session Summary Bitcoin price today: BTC closed at 73,464 on Friday May 29, up 0.12% on Bitstamp, a fourth consecutive compressed session pinned below the 75,200 cloud edge as US equities printed fresh records. The catalyst was supposed to be the $6.25 billion options expiry; what arrived was a ninth day of spot ETF outflows totalling a record $2.8 billion. The altcoin tape ran the other way, HYPE +6%, XLM +23%, INJ +9%. BTC holds still while everything around it moves. The Big Three 1.

BTC closed at 73,464, virtually flat in a 73,126 to 73,696 range under 600 points, the fourth quiet session. The price sits below the 75,199 to 75,205 cloud and 200-day confluence, with 72,422 the next reference. Realised vol is at the lowest since early Q1. 2.

The flow story is a buyer drought, not a seller flush. Spot BTC ETFs recorded a ninth consecutive day of outflows, taking the streak to a record $2.8 billion per CoinDesk. CryptoQuant has long-term-holder supply at a record 15.8 million BTC; the supply side is tight, the missing piece is fresh demand. 3.

The day's real catalysts were regulatory. The CFTC issued first approvals to Kalshi and Coinbase for crypto perpetual futures, Paxos won SEC approval to clear US stocks on blockchain alongside DTCC, Coinbase integrated Deribit for institutional derivatives. The CLARITY Act stablecoin-yield fight escalated, Dimon vs Armstrong. BTC 73,464 +0.12% 9-day ETF streak $2.8B Record outflow RSI fast 35.83 Pressing oversold 75,200 line Above Reclaim level 02 The Altcoin Tape Friday session 24h perp moves. The rotation story under a flat BTC.

Symbol Last 24h Note ID 0.04277 +44.98% Idiosyncratic LAB 7.046 +38.08% Continuation XLM 0.2583 +22.70% L1 bid INJ 6.766 +8.66% Continuation HYPE 66.30 +6.07% ETF flows HBAR 0.09674 +4.98% Bid XRP 1.3446 +2.01% ETF positive DOGE 0.1013 +1.70% Tagged ETH 2,016.62 +0.08% Flat SOL 82.45 +0.18% Flat ADA 0.2352 −0.13% Quiet SUI 0.9014 −2.47% Outage drag TAO 250.00 −3.80% AI fade ZEC 518.74 −4.38% Weak WLD 0.2950 −5.39% Laggard NEAR 2.3953 −5.87% L1 funder ONDO 0.3486 −6.39% RWA

Source: Bitstamp (BTC close), perps tape May 30 06:30 UTC. Reference only. Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto - Live Market Board

Digital assets

May 30, 2026 · 04:46

Bitcoin · benchmark 73,391+0.03% L 73,141day rangeH 73,695

-29.43% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names 65% advancing

11 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,011 -0.04%

Solana 82.20 +0.33%

Gold 4,593 +2.08%

USD / BRL 5.04 +0.07%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 73,391 +0.03% -29.43% 73,373 73,695 73,141 34,019,201,024 ETH 2,011 -0.04% -20.51% 2,012 2,020 2,001 14,476,340,224 SOL 82.20 +0.33% -47.39% 81.93 82.93 81.92 3,306,735,872 XRP 1.34 +0.80% -37.39% 1.33 1.36 1.33 2,580,776,448 BNB 670.78 +4.44% +2.33% 642.29 671.76 642.09 1,695,810,432 ADA 0.23 +0.77% -66.00% 0.23 0.24 0.23 444,684,032 DOGE 0.10 +1.30% -47.82% 0.10 0.10 0.10 794,353,344 AVAX 8.89 +0.84% -56.75% 8.82 9.02 8.81 285,177,088 LINK 9.13 +1.25% -34.35% 9.02 9.29 9.01 384,895,296 DOT 1.19 +0.08% -70.51% 1.19 1.22 1.19 173,059,392 LTC 52.34 +0.98% -38.90% 51.83 52.44 51.82 250,287,264 BCH 300.84 -0.35% -24.58% 301.90 305.61 297.64 304,258,816 TRX 0.34 -0.55% +28.03% 0.34 0.34 0.34 1,086,236,288 XLM 0.25 -3.17% -4.71% 0.26 0.30 0.25 2,527,432,192 HBAR 0.10 -3.45% -42.61% 0.10 0.11 0.10 506,568,672 NEAR 2.38 +0.10% -2.57% 2.38 2.39 2.28 818,763,136 ATOM 2.03 +0.68% -52.78% 2.01 2.04 2.01 43,663,272 AAVE 82.32 -0.06% -67.27% 82.37 83.61 82.19 242,329,968

Largest moves today BNB670.78+4.44% HBAR0.10-3.45% XLM0.25-3.17% DOGE0.10+1.30% LINK9.13+1.25% LTC52.34+0.98% AVAX8.89+0.84% XRP1.34+0.80%

The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.03%, with breadth positive - 11 of 17 names higher. BNB led, while HBAR lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 29 May 2026 USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Friday, May 29, 2026

Read →

03 Why It Stalled External Trigger: a regulatory week BTC could not convert

The catalysts that should have helped BTC mostly helped everything else. CFTC Chairman Selig opened the door to regulated US crypto perp futures at Kalshi and Coinbase. Paxos won SEC clearance to settle US stocks on blockchain. Each is structural plumbing, but the marginal allocator is reweighting within the asset class. ETPs for HYPE and Solana have absorbed inflows BTC funds gave back.

Local Driver: the buyer drought

The flow data is the clearest part. Spot BTC ETFs are nine sessions into a record outflow streak of $2.8 billion per SoSoValue, the heaviest single-day redemption $480 million the morning BTC first lost $78,000. Total US spot BTC ETF AUM has dropped back below $100 billion, the mark that flips the marginal allocator from net buyer to net seller. A flat tape printing alongside 9% gains in alts says the bid is shopped elsewhere.

§04 · Market Commentary

The divergence with US equities sharpens the read. The S&P and Nasdaq closed at fresh records, the Kospi ran 2.68%, Brent stabilised near $92 on the US-Iran ceasefire. BTC printed essentially unchanged for the fourth straight session. The 73,464 close sits about 10% below the May high of 81,000, with the 75,199 to 75,205 cloud the immediate reclaim level and 72,422 the next reference; 70,000 is the level derivatives positioning is leaning into after the $6.25 billion options expiry.

Momentum confirms the stall. The MACD has rolled over with a -466 histogram, line -594 above signal -1,059, all below zero. The RSI fast at 35.83 has pressed below slow 42.81 toward 30, a compressed read that historically precedes 8-15% volatility expansion within a week. The asymmetry tilts toward whichever side of 75,200 or 72,422 breaks first.

05 Technical Snapshot

Bitcoin/USD daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 30, 2026 07:28 UTC

BTC at 73,464 sits below the 75,199 to 75,205 cloud and 200-day confluence, the first reclaim level, then 76,406 to 76,657 and 81,854. Below, 72,422 is the cloud floor and 70,000 the structural watch level the options expiry priced. The compression at the lowest realised vol since Q1 sets up an 8-15% range expansion; the RSI at 35.83 leans the asymmetry toward an oversold bounce if 72,422 holds.

Resistance: 75,199–75,205 (cloud / 200-DMA) · 76,406–76,657 · 81,854 (May high) Support: 72,422 (cloud floor) · 70,000 (options anchor) 06 Forward Look Now · ETF flows A single day of positive net flows breaks the nine-day record streak and reopens the 75,200 conversation. Next 7 days · CLARITY Act and CFTC perp follow-through The stablecoin-yield fight and the Coinbase/Kalshi perp launches define the regulatory tape into June. Watch · Compression resolves Realised vol at Q1 lows historically resolves in 8-15% moves within a week; direction depends on 75,200 vs 72,422. 07 Questions & Answers Why is Bitcoin flat while altcoins run? A rotation, not a sell-off. Spot BTC ETFs are nine days into a record outflow streak while HYPE, XRP and Solana ETPs are taking inflows. The marginal allocator is reweighting within crypto. What is the catalyst that ends the stall? Either a positive ETF print that breaks the nine-day streak, or regulatory clarity that draws fresh institutional flows back to the largest cap. Without one, the compression resolves on technicals. What are the levels? 75,199 to 75,205 is the cloud and 200-day confluence overhead. 72,422 is the cloud floor below. The compression at the lowest vol since Q1 resolves in an 8-15% move within a week. Verdict

Friday was selective participation. The CFTC granted first US crypto-perp approvals at Kalshi and Coinbase, Paxos won SEC clearance to settle stocks on blockchain, the S&P and Nasdaq printed records. BTC closed flat at 73,464 for the fourth straight session, pinned below the 75,200 cloud edge by a record nine-day ETF outflow streak of $2.8 billion. HYPE +6%, XLM +23%, INJ +9%; BTC +0.12%. The supply side is tight with long-term holders at 15.8 million BTC; the marginal demand is shopping elsewhere. The cloud edge above and 72,422 below frame the binary.

Related: Thursday's stall · The CFTC perp approvals · The Paxos SEC nod.

When the leader stalls and the followers run, the flow is the story.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Cryptoassets are volatile; consult a licensed professional before trading.

Read More from The Rio Times

Bitcoin Price Today Stays Pinned as Risk Assets Rally Bitcoin Price Today Falls Below $73,000 on Iran Strikes Bitcoin Price Today Slides Toward $75,000 as Stocks Soar