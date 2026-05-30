Dominican Republic Foreign Investment Q1 2026: $1.54Bn

MENAFN - The Rio Times) DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Saturday, May 30, 2026 - 03:00 BRT - By Matias Sebastian Lopez

Key Facts

- The headline number: Foreign direct investment in the Dominican Republic reached $1.54bn in the first quarter of 2026, the country's central bank reported.

- The growth rate: The figure was 6.4 percent above the same quarter of 2025, an increase of $92.2m year on year.

- The sector breakdown: Tourism took 22.5 percent and energy 22.2 percent, together accounting for nearly half of all inflows in the quarter.

- The annual projection: The Banco Central de la República Dominicana projects full-year 2026 foreign direct investment of around $5.2bn.

- Latin American impact: The Dominican Republic remains the Caribbean's top foreign-investment destination and one of the region's highest-growth FDI economies.

The Dominican Republic foreign investment total for the first quarter of 2026 reached $1.54bn, up 6.4 percent on the same quarter of 2025 and led by new capital contributions worth $1.05bn. The Banco Central report lands at a moment when global investment flows are under pressure from geopolitical tensions, and it positions the Dominican Republic as the Caribbean's leading destination for foreign capital.

The headline Dominican Republic foreign investment numbers

The Banco Central de la República Dominicana reported preliminary first-quarter 2026 foreign direct investment of $1,536.7m. The figure represents an increase of $92.2m, or 6.4 percent, over the first quarter of 2025.

More than two thirds of the inflow, $1,046.3m, came as new capital contributions from international investors rather than reinvested earnings. The new-money composition is the strongest signal in the data, indicating fresh decisions to deploy capital into the country rather than passive reinvestment.

The central bank framed the figure as evidence of resilience in the Dominican economy at a moment when UNCTAD's most recent global investment monitor flagged geopolitical tensions and economic fragmentation as downside risks. The bank expects full-year 2026 inflows of around $5.2bn.

Where the Dominican Republic foreign investment went

Tourism and energy together took 44.7 percent of all first-quarter inflows. Tourism received 22.5 percent of the total, energy 22.2 percent. The two sectors have been the consistent leaders for Dominican foreign capital across several years and the 2026 split confirms the pattern.

Mining, free-trade zones, real estate, commerce, and telecommunications took the remaining shares, in broadly equal portions. Gold exports separately showed an extraordinary 91.4 percent year-on-year increase to $738.1m, supported by both higher production and historically high international prices.

The geographic origin of the capital was not disclosed in the preliminary release. United States investors have historically led Dominican inflows, with Spain, Canada, and the Netherlands among the next largest sources. The full breakdown is expected in the second-quarter publication.

The wider Dominican Republic foreign investment context

Total external-sector inflows in the quarter reached $13.4bn, an increase of $1.4bn over the first quarter of 2025. The composition includes the FDI figure, remittances, tourism receipts, goods exports, and other services.

Total exports reached $4,194.5m in the quarter, up 17.5 percent year on year, with free-zone exports of $2,078.4m and the gold figure noted above. Tourism receipts hit $3,909.7m, a 20.2 percent increase, supported by more than 3.35 million visitor arrivals across the three months.

Remittances grew 1.9 percent, a more modest gain in line with the moderation of Dominican diaspora transfers seen across 2025. The peso-dollar exchange rate has remained stable in a narrow band so far in 2026, supported by the foreign-currency inflows.

CEPAL upgrade and the 2026 Dominican Republic foreign investment outlook

CEPAL, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, revised its 2026 Dominican growth projection upward from 3.6 percent to 4.0 percent earlier this year. The revision puts the country among the top growth performers in the wider region.

The central bank's $5.2bn full-year FDI projection assumes that the second and third quarters maintain the first-quarter pace. The energy sector pipeline, which includes natural-gas generation and solar projects, is the largest single contributor to the back-half outlook.

Tourism investment depends on the wider hospitality cycle and on the country's airport-capacity programme, which the government has been expanding to handle visitor numbers that have run consistently above 10 million arrivals annually since 2024.

What Dominican Republic foreign investment means for the region

For investors comparing Caribbean and Central American destinations, the Dominican Republic continues to take the largest single share. Panama, Costa Rica, and Guatemala have seen smaller FDI volumes in 2025 and so far in 2026, and the Dominican lead has widened.

The structural drivers are unlikely to shift in the near term. Tourism-investment economics rely on the visitor numbers and the airport pipeline. Energy investment depends on tariff structure and regulatory consistency, both of which the current government has maintained.

The risks the central bank flagged are real. UNCTAD's fragmentation warning applies across Latin America, and a deterioration in the United States economic outlook would dampen both the Dominican tourism and remittance lines simultaneously. The first-quarter print is positive evidence that those risks have not yet bitten.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much foreign investment did the Dominican Republic attract in Q1 2026?

Foreign direct investment reached $1.54bn in the first quarter of 2026, up 6.4 percent year on year. More than two thirds of the total, $1.05bn, came as new capital contributions rather than reinvested earnings.

Which sectors received the most foreign investment?

Tourism led at 22.5 percent and energy followed at 22.2 percent, together accounting for nearly half of inflows. Mining, free-trade zones, real estate, and commerce took the remaining shares.

What is the 2026 outlook?

The Banco Central projects full-year foreign direct investment of around $5.2bn, and CEPAL has revised the country's 2026 GDP growth forecast upward from 3.6 percent to 4.0 percent.

Connected Coverage

For the regional macro view, see our coverage of Banxico's Mexico 2026 growth cut. For more on the wider Latin American investment landscape, read our piece on CAEME's $8bn Argentine pharma pledge.

The Rio Times - Saturday, May 30, 2026 - 03:00 BRT - By Matias Sebastian Lopez

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