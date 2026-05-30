Leak Detection + Legal Claims, End-To-End: Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre × HK Find Surveyor Launch Comprehensive Water-Seepage Dispute Service Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Professional seepage-inspection reports feed directly into civil claims, helping property owners recover repair costs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2026 – To address the persistent problem of building water seepage affecting Hong Kong property owners, HK Find Surveyor (香港搵公正行網) and Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre (香港民事索償中心) today announced a joint service that combines professional seepage detection with legal claims into a single, end-to-end process - helping affected owners move from identifying the source of a leak to recovering their losses with complete support.

The core difficulty of seepage disputes

Water seepage is a common problem in Hong Kong's older and high-density housing, yet owners typically face three obstacles: difficulty proving the source of the seepage, responsible parties refusing to acknowledge or compensate, and a lack of sufficient evidence to bring a claim. Many cases reach a dead end simply because there is no professional inspection report.

How the end-to-end service works

Seepage detection (HK Find Surveyor) - Using methods such as infrared thermal imaging, moisture testing and water-pipe pressure testing, the source of the seepage and the responsible party are determined, and a credible written inspection report is issued. Legal claims (Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre) - Using that inspection report as key evidence, owners are assisted in issuing a formal demand to the responsible party, negotiating, and where necessary pursuing repair costs and related losses through civil proceedings.

The key to the service: the seepage inspection report is precisely the core evidence required for a civil claim. By connecting the two stages, owners avoid shuttling between different organisations and can ensure a complete chain of evidence.

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Representatives' comments

A spokesperson for HK Find Surveyor said:“In many seepage cases, the dispute comes down to the difficulty of pinpointing the source. A rigorous, impartial inspection report provides a clear factual basis for everything that follows.”

A spokesperson for Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre added:“In the claims process, the quality of evidence often determines how the recovery progresses. A professional seepage report gives us a firmer basis to communicate with the responsible party when handling claims for seepage-related losses.”

(Note: This service provides legal consultation and claims assistance; the outcome of each case depends on its facts and evidence.)

Applicable situations

Seepage, mould or peeling on ceilings, walls or floors Suspected seepage from an upstairs unit, external wall or common areas The responsible party has been asked to act but has refused or delayed A professional report is needed to support recovery of repair costs or losses

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HK Find Surveyor

(香港搵公正行網, hkfindsurveyor) provides professional seepage detection and building inspection services in Hong Kong, focused on determining the source and responsibility of seepage through objective technical methods. More: hkfindsurveyor

About Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre

(香港民事索償中心, hkcivilclaim) provides the public with legal information and assistance relating to civil claims, covering personal injury, property loss and property-related disputes. More: hkcivilclaim