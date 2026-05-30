Forex Shock Pushes Indigo Into Quarterly Loss Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> IndiGo slipped to an unexpected quarterly loss as a sharp foreign-exchange hit, elevated fuel costs and West Asia-linked operational disruption outweighed steady revenue at Asia's largest low-cost carrier.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2,536.9 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with a profit of ₹3,067.5 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 1.3 per cent to ₹22,438.4 crore, underscoring the pressure on margins even as traffic and network scale remained broadly resilient.

Foreign exchange was the biggest drag on earnings. The airline recorded a net forex loss of about ₹4,823 crore during the quarter, reversing a gain in the same period last year. More than half of IndiGo's cost base is linked to the US dollar, leaving the carrier exposed to currency movements through aircraft leases, maintenance, engine costs and other overseas obligations.

The March-quarter performance also reflected the impact of higher aviation turbine fuel prices, which rose sharply as geopolitical tensions disrupted crude markets. Fuel remains the single largest variable cost for airlines, and IndiGo's low-cost model has been tested by the combination of higher oil prices, a weaker rupee and operational restrictions affecting parts of its network.

Capacity growth slowed to 3.4 per cent during the quarter, far below the pace recorded a year earlier. The carrier faced route and scheduling challenges tied to West Asia airspace disruption, while higher fuel prices made some services less attractive commercially. IndiGo and other carriers have trimmed planned domestic schedules for June and July as they reassess deployment during the summer travel period.

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The result marks a sharp reversal for an airline that has benefited from strong domestic demand, high aircraft utilisation and the weakness of smaller rivals. IndiGo still controls the largest share of the country's aviation market and operates one of the world's biggest aircraft order books, but the quarterly loss shows that scale alone cannot fully offset external shocks.

Operationally, the airline continued to expand its network and strengthen international connectivity, including services aimed at capturing longer-haul demand from South Asia to Europe, the Gulf and Southeast Asia. Management has been pushing a broader transformation from a predominantly domestic low-cost carrier into a larger international operator with premium options on select routes.

That strategy requires higher spending, more complex aircraft deployment and deeper exposure to foreign-currency costs. Lease liabilities, engine maintenance obligations and airport charges in overseas markets are all sensitive to exchange-rate movement. The quarter therefore highlights a central challenge for IndiGo: maintaining its cost advantage while moving into markets where volatility is harder to absorb.

The airline is also evaluating a broader hedging approach for fuel and currency exposure. IndiGo has traditionally kept a limited fuel-hedging position, relying instead on operational efficiency and scale. The latest loss could accelerate a shift towards more active risk management, particularly if crude prices remain elevated and the rupee stays under pressure.

Passenger demand has not collapsed, but softer discretionary travel linked to higher fares and regional uncertainty has added pressure. Airlines have sought to pass part of the fuel-cost increase to passengers, yet fare hikes can weaken price-sensitive demand, especially in the low-cost segment. That balance is becoming more difficult as carriers deal with aircraft shortages, engine inspections and congested airports.

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IndiGo's cost structure also faced pressure from labour-related provisions and broader inflation in staff, airport and maintenance expenses. The company has been adding pilots, cabin crew and engineering capacity to support network growth, while aircraft groundings linked to engine issues continue to affect industry-wide fleet planning.

Despite the quarterly loss, the airline remains better placed than many competitors because of its fleet scale, liquidity position and extensive domestic network. Its large Airbus order book gives it long-term growth visibility, while its high-frequency metro and regional operations provide strong load-factor support. The carrier's ability to manage unit costs will be central to restoring profitability.

The board has approved a plan to deploy up to $450 million for aircraft, engines and other aviation assets, a move aimed at giving the airline more control over key operating inputs. That investment points to a longer-term effort to reduce dependence on leased capacity and improve flexibility in fleet management.