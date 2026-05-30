North East Food Processing Sector Gains Push At India Food Manufacturing Summit In Guwahati

MENAFN - KNN India)The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), in association with the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), organised the 6th edition of the India Food Manufacturing Summit- North East in Guwahati on Thursday.

The summit brought together industry leaders, policymakers, technology providers and academia to discuss emerging trends and innovations in food processing and packaging technologies.

Focus On Food Processing Innovation And Market Linkages

The conference focused on the role of technology and value addition in strengthening the food processing ecosystem in North East India.

Discussions were also held on connecting regional producers and stakeholders with global buyers through the upcoming Indusfood and Indusfood Manufacturing exhibitions scheduled to be held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, in January 2027.

During the event, TPCI signed a memorandum of understanding with NERAMAC to promote products from the North East and improve market access and trade opportunities for the region.

North East Agriculture Highlighted As High-Potential Growth Sector

Speakers highlighted that North East India has strong potential in horticulture and organic produce, including pineapple, kiwi, passion fruit, Lakadong turmeric, ginger, large cardamom and indigenous chillies. However, limited value addition and processing infrastructure continue to constrain the sector's commercial potential.

The summit featured sessions on scaling value chains for ethnic foods, commercialising GI-tagged and indigenous organic products, strengthening dairy processing, promoting ready-to-eat and bakery products, and improving cold-chain infrastructure in hilly regions.

Participants also discussed solutions related to decentralised processing, food preservation, dehydration, frozen products and packaging technologies aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and increasing farmer incomes.

The organisers said the event also aimed to encourage collaboration between industry stakeholders and promote sustainable and energy-efficient practices in food processing and packaging.

(KNN Bureau)