Diesel Blending Plan Under Review To Boost Energy Security
Speaking at CII Multimodal Transportation and Logistics Summit in New Delhi, he said diesel blending is being examined seriously, with ongoing research showing encouraging results, reported ANI.
Diesel Blending Seen As Key Step In Energy Transition Strategy
He further noted that the proposal is expected to have a larger impact on energy security compared to petrol blending initiatives, given that diesel consumption in India is nearly twice that of petrol.“It is quite likely that the blending mandate will start coming in somewhere later this year,” he added.
The initiative is part of broader efforts to decarbonise the transport sector and improve fuel sustainability, including pilot projects in hydrogen-based logistics and alternative fuel systems.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment