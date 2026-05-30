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Diesel Blending Plan Under Review To Boost Energy Security

Diesel Blending Plan Under Review To Boost Energy Security


2026-05-30 04:11:00
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 30 (KNN) The government is likely to introduce a mandate for blending isobutanol with diesel later this year as part of measures to enhance energy security and reduce import dependence, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar.

Speaking at CII Multimodal Transportation and Logistics Summit in New Delhi, he said diesel blending is being examined seriously, with ongoing research showing encouraging results, reported ANI.

Diesel Blending Seen As Key Step In Energy Transition Strategy

He further noted that the proposal is expected to have a larger impact on energy security compared to petrol blending initiatives, given that diesel consumption in India is nearly twice that of petrol.“It is quite likely that the blending mandate will start coming in somewhere later this year,” he added.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to decarbonise the transport sector and improve fuel sustainability, including pilot projects in hydrogen-based logistics and alternative fuel systems.

(KNN Bureau)

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KNN India

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