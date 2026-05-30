Ministry Of Municipality Inspects Over 14,000 Slaughtered Animals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Across 12 abattoirs spread over different regions of Qatar, the Ministry of Municipality inspected a total of 14,584 slaughtered animals by 6pm on May 29, 2026.

The Ministry, in a social media post, gave a summary of its work inspecting the abattoirs.

It said that the most slaughterhouses inspected were in Al Khor and Al Dhakira, where four abattoirs were checked and about 550 animals were examined.

Meanwhile, 8,224 slaughtered animals were inspected across three slaughterhouses in Umm Salal. It further added that 4,038 slaughtered animals were inspected in single Al Wakrah-based slaughterhouse.

Officials monitored two slaughterhouses in Al Rayyan and one each in Al Shamal and Al Sheehaniya, where they examined 1,093, 156 and 523 slaughtered animals, respectively.