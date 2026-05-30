Ministry Of Public Health Launches Campaign To Promote Hand Hygiene, Infection Prevention

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has launched a national awareness campaign highlighting the importance of hand hygiene and infection prevention and control (IPC) practices in reducing healthcare associated infections and enhancing the safety of both patients and healthcare workers.

The campaign featured a range of awareness activities, conducted both in person and virtually, across healthcare facilities in several foreign languages. Activities included field visits, distribution of educational materials on the importance of hand hygiene and infection prevention, as well as awareness messages displayed on digital screens, in patient and visitor waiting areas, and across social media platforms.

As part of the campaign, MoPH also organized an interactive online educational webinar delivered by experts from the Ministry of Public Health and the World Health Organization (WHO). The webinar attracted the participation of more than 6,700 healthcare professionals from governmental, semi-governmental, and private healthcare facilities across the country. Discussions focused on strengthening hand hygiene practices, increasing compliance with health protocols, and reinforcing their critical role in improving patient safety.

In parallel with regional efforts marking World Hand Hygiene Day, the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean organized a virtual regional webinar entitled:“Hand Hygiene and Infection Prevention and Control During Crises and Conflicts in the Middle East: More Important Than Ever.” The event brought together leaders and experts from WHO and representatives from several countries, including the State of Qatar.

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During the webinar, Qatar was highlighted as a leading regional model in infection prevention and control systems, with the country's experience showcased during a dedicated session. The Healthcare Quality Management team at MoPH emphasized that advancing surveillance systems contributes directly to improving the quality of healthcare and ensuring a safe environment for both patients and healthcare professionals.

At the same time, healthcare facilities across the country organized a series of educational and awareness activities, including training sessions, creative competitions, and public awareness booths, in support of World Hand Hygiene Day 2026 and the World Health Organization's ongoing efforts in this field.

The Ministry of Public Health reaffirmed its continued commitment to strengthening infection prevention practices and advancing health awareness programs, contributing to enhanced quality and safety of healthcare services in the State of Qatar. The Ministry also called on all healthcare professionals and members of the community to continue prioritizing hand hygiene practices as shared public health responsibility.