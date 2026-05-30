Siddaramaiah's Role Unchanged, Remains Active Mass Leader: Congress

Amid heightened political buzz following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, Congress leader Ramappa Timmapur on Saturday said that there has been no change in the outgoing CM's role within the party. He asserted that Siddaramaiah continues to remain active in politics and remains an important mass leader, even as discussions continue within the party over leadership transition.

Speaking to ANI, Timmapur said, "Siddharamaiah has resigned as Chief Minister, but he said that I am continuing my political activities. Therefore, nothing has changed. He continues to support the Congress Party. There is no change of any kind. He is active in politics. His necessity for Karnataka and the Congress Party continues. Siddharamaiah remains active in politics. More importantly, he is a mass leader. He has developed a lot and has worked for guarantees, farmers, the poor, and the middle class."

Praise for Siddaramaiah's Leadership

Timmapur praised Siddaramaiah's leadership, calling him a popular and strong leader with wide support across communities, especially among OBCs, and describing him as an experienced and dynamic party organiser. "He is a very popular and strong leader. People from the OBC community, as well as others, also like him. He is a party organiser and a dynamic leader. He is doing well and has a lot of experience," he said.

Leadership Transition and Political Activity

Earlier, amid heightened political activity within the Karnataka Congress after Siddaramaiah stepped down on May 28, saying his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the party high command. Shivakumar had earlier met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi amid ongoing discussions over legislative leadership, Rajya Sabha nominations and organisational appointments in Karnataka.

BJP Alleges 'Infighting'

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has intensified its attack on Congress, alleging that "infighting" between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has impacted governance in Karnataka. Former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said it was "almost decided" that Shivakumar would be the next Chief Minister, while Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accused the Congress of being consumed by a prolonged "fight for the chair".

Congress Dismisses Instability Claims

Congress leaders, however, have dismissed suggestions of instability. Senior party leaders have described the transition as smooth and credited Siddaramaiah for handling the leadership change with dignity. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)