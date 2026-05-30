Gill, Sai Sudharsan's Run Appetite Key To GT's IPL Final: Solanki

Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki has praised the prolific opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, crediting their relentless appetite for runs and adaptability as key factors behind the franchise's march into the IPL 2026 final. This will be GT's third IPL final in the last five seasons.

The Titans booked their place in the summit clash after chasing down 215 against the Rajasthan Royals, powered by a blistering 167-run opening partnership between Gill and Sai Sudharsan. While Gill led the charge with an aggressive century, Sai Sudharsan played the supporting role with a composed half-century as the duo once again underlined their importance to the side.

Solanki on 'Flourishing' Gill-Sai Partnership

Reflecting on the partnership, Solanki highlighted the work ethic and versatility of both batters. "I thought all of their qualities were on display today. And it's been a good number of years that that partnership has been flourishing," Solanki said during a press conference after the victory, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"It is on the back of a lot of hard work. I can only imagine all of the work that Shubman has put in throughout his career to get to where he is as far as his batting is concerned. He's an exceptional young man. And sometimes you have to realise he's still a young man. And be playing the cricket that he is, to be batting the way he is, is just phenomenal," he said.

'Finest Quality is Their Ability to Adapt'

Praising Sai Sudharsan's development, Solanki added, "Sai is no less. He might be a little younger in his journey, but you can see that he takes a fine example from Shubman and understands that actually his skills are what you and I might view as batsmanship, the sort of traditional form of batting."

"But there is no doubt in my mind that if a situation requires them to up the run rate and the wicket actually suits them playing that way, then they can adapt. And I think that's their finest quality, their ability to adapt, given any sort of situation, given any wicket, given any opposition. That, along with the fact that they have an immense appetite for run-scoring. Good habits to have," he further added.

The pair has emerged as one of the most successful opening combinations in IPL history. Since joining forces in 2022, Gill and Sai Sudharsan have accumulated 2,944 runs together, second only to the legendary partnership of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Sai Sudharsan, who claimed the Orange Cap last season with 759 runs, has continued his rich form this year, while Gill has also been among the leading run-getters.

'Student of the Game': Solanki on Sai Sudharsan's Rise

Solanki attributed Sai Sudharsan's rise to his dedication and meticulous preparation. "You go back to his work ethic, it's second to none. From the moment that he joined us, you could see he didn't obviously make a start straightaway - it was very evident that he was an exceptional talent," Solanki said.

"There are a lot of talented people, but perhaps some don't have the same work ethic that he does. He's almost somebody that we have to hold back, which is a great quality. He is what I would call a student of the game. He studies the game, he studies his opposition, so he effectively leaves no stone unturned in terms of his preparation. And he's been getting better and better, understanding his game a little bit better," he added.

Gill's Mature Handling of T20I Setback

With Gill also facing scrutiny after losing his place in India's T20I setup ahead of the T20 World Cup earlier this year, Solanki said the Gujarat Titans captain has handled the setback with maturity. "It was exactly as it has been throughout the five years that he's been a part of this group; he was preparing exactly as he has done before," Solanki said.

"He knows how to deal with all of those matters - success, failure, professional sport is about dealing with exactly that. He was very measured when he arrived in our camp; his preparation has been on point as it always is, regardless of format."

Gill's stunning 104 off 53 balls against Rajasthan Royals demonstrated that mindset, helping the Gujarat Titans secure a place in the final, where they will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. With both Gill and Sai Sudharsan among the tournament's leading run-scorers, the Titans will once again look towards their dependable opening pair as they chase a second IPL title.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)