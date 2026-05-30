ICC Appoints Ros Rivaz As New Independent Director With Global Expertise

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Ros Rivaz as its new Independent Director, bringing extensive international leadership and governance experience to the sport's global governing body.

The appointment was approved by the ICC Board as cricket continues to expand its global reach and pursue new opportunities both on and off the field, as per a media release from ICC. Rivaz currently serves as Chair of Anglian Water and UK Companies House and is the Lead Independent Director at Aperam SA and Victrex plc. She has also held several executive positions in leading multinational companies, providing expertise in corporate strategy, risk management and organisational performance.

According to the ICC, Rivaz's experience spans both public and private sectors across multiple geographies, with a strong focus on governance, stakeholder engagement and operational effectiveness. The governing body said her appointment reflects its commitment to strengthening board oversight and ensuring diverse perspectives in decision-making as the sport continues to evolve globally.

ICC Chairman Welcomes Appointment

Welcoming the appointment, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said Dr Rivaz's international leadership experience and governance expertise would be valuable as cricket seeks to build on its growing global footprint. "We are delighted to welcome Dr Ros Rivaz to the ICC Board as our new Independent Director. Dr Rivaz brings extensive international leadership experience, deep governance expertise and a proven track record of guiding organisations through periods of growth and transformation," Shah said.

"As cricket continues to expand its global footprint and pursue new opportunities both on and off the field, her strategic insight, independent perspective, and commitment to strong governance will be invaluable," he added.

Rivaz on Joining the ICC Board

Expressing her enthusiasm about joining the Board, Rivaz said she was looking forward to contributing to the continued growth of the game and supporting its long-term development. "It is a privilege to join the ICC Board at such an exciting time for the sport. Cricket continues to reach new audiences, inspire communities and strengthen its position as one of the world's most influential global sports," she said.

Rivaz also highlighted the importance of strong governance, long-term planning and inclusive decision-making in ensuring cricket's sustainable growth and creating opportunities for future generations worldwide. "I look forward to working alongside the ICC Chairman, fellow Board members, and the wider cricket family to support the continued growth of the game. Strong governance, long-term thinking and an inclusive approach to decision-making will be central to ensuring cricket continues to thrive and create opportunities for future generations across all parts of the world," she added.

Background and Term Details

Beyond her corporate career, Roz Rivaz has been actively involved in educational and community initiatives, including promoting STEM participation among young women, chairing the Council of the University of Southampton and supporting charitable organisations such as WaterAid. She will join the ICC Board on an initial three-year term, with the option of a further three-year extension. (ANI)

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