Latin American Pulse For Saturday, May 30, 2026
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|173,787
|-0.73%
|+25.45%
|175,063
|175,064
|172,686
|-
|IPSA
|10,788
|-1.00%
|-
|10,897
|10,935
|10,788
|580,130,265
|IPC MEX
|68,588
|-0.40%
|+17.02%
|68,866
|68,899
|67,710
|1,010,017,503
|MERVAL
|3,166,407
|+2.49%
|+37.19%
|3,089,497
|3,175,353
|3,082,367
|-
|COLCAP
|2,176.90
|-0.26%
|-
|9.04
|9.05
|9.02
|4,133
|BVL PERÚ
|34,836.62
|+0.71%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.04
|+0.07%
|-11.36%
|5.04
|5.07
|5.03
|-
|EUR/BRL
|5.88
|-0.16%
|-7.92%
|5.89
|5.91
|5.85
|-
|USD/MXN
|17.34
|+0.12%
|-10.56%
|17.32
|17.41
|17.29
|-
|USD/CLP
|888.00
|-0.41%
|-5.42%
|891.65
|892.93
|887.80
|-
|USD/COP
|3,666
|+0.83%
|-11.10%
|3,636
|3,712
|3,636
|-
|USD/PEN
|3.40
|-0.32%
|-4.86%
|3.41
|3.42
|3.39
|-
|USD/ARS
|1,409
|-0.07%
|+21.40%
|1,410
|1,412
|1,400
|-
|USD/UYU
|40.13
|+1.58%
|-2.23%
|39.51
|40.13
|40.09
|-
|USD/PYG
|5,998
|-0.32%
|-23.84%
|6,017
|6,039
|5,998
|-
|USD/BOB
|6.86
|+1.81%
|+1.85%
|6.74
|6.86
|6.85
|-
|USD/DOP
|58.15
|+0.12%
|-0.35%
|58.08
|58.56
|58.05
|-
|USD/CRC
|451.23
|+2.38%
|-9.04%
|440.72
|451.23
|449.56
|-
3,166,407
+2.49% USD/CRC
451.23
+2.38% USD/BOB
6.86
+1.81% USD/UYU
40.13
+1.58% IPSA
10,788
-1.00% USD/COP
3,666
+0.83% IBOV
173,787
-0.73% BVL PERÚ
34,836.62
+0.71%
The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.73%, with breadth negative - 2 of 5 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPSA lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 29 May 2026 Chile State of the Nation Preview: Kast Faces Polls and Codelco Read →
03 · Argentina - The MERVAL Decouples From the Region as Every Other Index Fell Bullish
Argentina's S&P MERVAL closed Friday at 3,166,406 points, up 2.49% and a fourth consecutive record, alone in green among the bloc's main indices: Brazil's Ibovespa eased 0.73% for a fifth down day, Chile's IPSA fell 1.00%, Mexico's IPC slipped 0.40%, Colombia's COLCAP shed 0.26%.
The RSI now reads above 70 - overbought - but the divergence from the regional tape is the cleaner read: reform credibility, reserves toward $48 billion and last week's clean Treasury placement price the index independently of bloc risk. The Mercedes-Benz Argentina truck plant at Zárate - May 8, US$110m, first ground-up automotive plant in fifteen years - frames the FDI thesis.04 · Brazil - Six Banks for a State Bank as the SOE Deficit Accelerates and the Ibovespa Slides for a Fifth Day Bearish
Brazil's six largest private banks have agreed to jointly guarantee a federal-district loan to recapitalise Banco de Brasília, in an unusual public-private rescue that insulates the federal treasury while preserving the systemic role of the subnational lender.
The story lands against a Brazil state-owned-companies cumulative deficit that has accelerated sharply through the first four months of 2026, a fiscal-architecture stress the Ibovespa was already pricing: the index fell 0.73% Friday to 173,787.49, a fifth straight session lower, with the May 25 support at 171,838 in sight and the 200-day moving average at 165,292 below.
Cláudio Castro's Senate withdrawal closed a chapter for one of Rio's most prominent political figures.05 · Chile - Kast Walks Into the Cuenta Pública With a Seven-Point Plan and 56% Disapproval Neutral
President José Antonio Kast finalises his first Cuenta Pública for Monday June 1 at noon at Congreso Nacional, an address built around a seven-eje security plan, the Reconstrucción Nacional megareforma headed to the Senate next week, and a regional cancilleres summit hosted in Santiago on Thursday that gathered Argentine, Bolivian, Ecuadorean, Peruvian and Chilean foreign ministers on transnational organised crime.
The political constraint is Thursday's Cadem: 56% disapproval, 39% approval, with 61% of Chileans wanting security as the speech's centre and 56% wanting Codelco to remain fully state-owned. The IPSA fell 1.00% Friday to 10,788.19, giving back Thursday's local high.06 · Cross-Regional - Sheinbaum Tops the Approval Ranking as Medellín Leads LatAm Startup Density Neutral
CB Global Data's May 2026 presidential approval ranking placed Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum first at 67.8%, El Salvador's Nayib Bukele second, and the Dominican Republic's Luis Abinader third - a continental snapshot taken on the same week the SAT recorded its first tax-revenue drop in five years, sharpening the gap between the Mexican leader's political and fiscal positions.
The StartupBlink 2026 index placed Medellín at 10.9 per 100,000 inhabitants atop the LatAm startup-density ranking, with Bogotá at 64th globally. A separate dataset showed Colombian buyers accounting for 14% of South Florida international real-estate purchases. Three readings of where regional capital and political capital are concentrating.The Read
Saturday's signal is that the political stories and the fiscal stories have stopped moving together. Mexico's president will claim a 49% homicide victory on Sunday at the Monumento a la Revolución while the country's tax base posts its first contraction since 2021.
Two Andean republics will hold votes on the same Sunday afternoon in conditions where pollsters cannot agree on what the races even look like. Argentina's MERVAL keeps setting records while every other index in the bloc falls, an institutional re-rating that no longer needs the regional tape.
Brazil's six largest private banks step in to bail out a subnational state lender as the federal SOE deficit accelerates, a fiscal-architecture choice that says more than the Ibovespa's fifth straight down day.
Chile arrives at Monday's Cuenta Pública with a security plan, a megareforma and 56% disapproval - three numbers that have to land in one speech. The cross-regional rankings put Sheinbaum at the top of the approval table the same week her fiscal floor cracked. The week opens decisive.What to Watch
-
Sat May 30 · Brazil IRPF filing deadline; Libertadores last-16 draw, Luque, Paraguay 11h Chile time
Sun May 31 · Colombia presidential first round, 8am to 4pm - Cepeda vs De la Espriella vs Valencia
Sun May 31 · Peru presidential debate, Centro de Convenciones de Lima, 20:00 - Fujimori vs Sánchez
Sun May 31 · Mexico - Sheinbaum's two-year report at the Monumento a la Revolución
Sun May 31 · Brazil - Neymar farewell vs Panama at Maracanã, 18h30
Mon Jun 1 · Chile - Kast's first Cuenta Pública at Congreso Nacional, 12h00
Wed Jun 4 · Peru - reprogrammed Sánchez nullity hearing
Thu Jun 5 · Rubio sanctions vs Cuba's GAESA tighten
Sun Jun 7 · Peru presidential runoff - Fujimori vs Sánchez
Wed–Thu Jun 17–18 · Brazil Copom decision; Sun Jun 21 · Colombia runoff; Jun 25 · Ecopetrol-Brava auction
Today's Dossier opens with the Editor's Leader on Mexico's fiscal-political asymmetry - what it means when an approval-ranking leader walks to a two-year speech with the tax base contracting. The Deep Dive returns to Bolivia after Thursday's Episcopal mediation collapsed: Argollo and Salazar did not attend, the dialogue is called“totalmente, un fracaso,” a cabildo nacional is convoked, and the desk re-revises three scenarios.
The Country Risk Dashboard scores ten LATAM economies on five proprietary dimensions. The Trade and Positioning section refreshes the Mexican fiscal short, the Argentine regional-decoupling long and the Andean electoral-blackout watches.FAQ
Why is Mexico's tax-revenue drop important?
Because it is the first contraction in five years and it lands in the same week the president walks to a two-year report. The SAT's January-to-April collection fell 1.6% in real terms against the same period of 2025, ending the streak of nominal-and-real growth that defined the early Sheinbaum government.
The mechanics matter: ISR (income tax) and IVA (VAT) are the foundations of the federal take, and a slowdown there usually tracks weaker formal employment growth and softer private consumption - both of which were already showing in industry surveys.
The political reading is sharper. Sheinbaum will deliver her two-year report on Sunday at the Monumento a la Revolución, a venue chosen because the Zócalo is being prepared for the 2026 World Cup, and the speech will centre on the 49% reduction in the daily homicide average that the security cabinet briefed on Wednesday.
The fiscal print and the security claim now coexist as separate stories, and they pull approval in different directions: an Enkoll poll for El País published this week showed her approval falling seven points over the protection extended to Sinaloa governor Rubén Rocha Moya. The IPC's Banorte-led 1.65% drop on Thursday is no longer best read as idiosyncratic.
Why do the Colombia poll spreads matter so much?
Because three pollsters describe three different races, and the country votes Sunday under blackout. Invamer for Caracol Televisión and Blu Radio placed Cepeda at 44.6%, De la Espriella at 31.6% and Valencia at 14.0% - a result that, if held, would put Cepeda within striking distance of the 50% threshold that would avoid a runoff.
CNC for Cambio gave a much tighter contest at 33.4%, 30.9% and 12.6%, with a second-round projection putting De la Espriella at 43.6% and Cepeda at 40.9%, the inverse of the first-round read. The Invamer print describes a Petrismo-continuity scenario; the CNC print describes a right realignment forming.
The vote runs Sunday May 31 from 8am to 4pm with the security backdrop tense after a senator shooting and bomb attacks; banking ADRs gave back part of Wednesday's surge as the COLCAP eased 0.26% Friday to 2,176.90. The runoff, if needed, lands on June 21.
What does the MERVAL's regional decoupling mean for global allocators?
That the Argentine reform trade is being priced on its own merits rather than on bloc-wide risk. The S&P MERVAL closed Friday at 3,166,406, up 2.49% for a fourth consecutive record, alone in green: Brazil's Ibovespa eased 0.73% for a fifth straight down session, Chile's IPSA fell 1.00%, Mexico's IPC slipped 0.40%, Colombia's COLCAP shed 0.26%.
For most of the past two years the MERVAL traded on global EM-LatAm beta and on the oil tape; through this week the index has decoupled from both. The supports are concrete: reserves toward $48 billion (highest since 2019), a clean Treasury placement of about US$555 million in BONAR 27/28 at the maximum allowed, country risk pressing back toward the 500-basis-point floor, an approaching MSCI reclassification window.
The constraint is technical - RSI above 70 signals overbought - and political, with the October 2027 midterm still the residual discount.Want the full picture on what happened this weekend?
The Pulse Dossier opens with an editor's leader, then dives into the week's anchor story across long-form analysis. PDF download · today's edition.Get the Dossier
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Read More from The Rio Times
- Latin American Pulse for Friday, May 29, 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, May 28, 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, May 27, 2026
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