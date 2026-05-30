Wildfires Rage Across KP Mountains, Forests Face Massive Destruction

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Forest fires remain uncontrolled in various mountainous areas of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Malakand and Mardan districts, causing significant damage to vast stretches of forests, valuable trees, and wildlife. Authorities fear the flames may spread further to surrounding areas.

In Malakand, several mountain ranges are currently engulfed in flames, including Sangina Mountain in Batkhela Tehsil, Jaban Mountain in Dargai, and the mountainous regions of Bayzi Ala, Dhund Dheri, and Zarkandi Tangi in Thana Tehsil.

According to police officials, the fires have spread across multiple forested areas, and efforts to bring them under control are ongoing.

Due to the intensity of the fire on Sangina Mountain, announcements are being made through local mosques urging residents to participate in firefighting and relief efforts to help prevent the blaze from spreading further.

Meanwhile, in Mardan district, a wildfire in the Chandri mountain range of Rustam Tehsil remains unextinguished for the third consecutive day. The fire continues to spread, with reports indicating severe damage to forests and wildlife.

According to Rescue 1122, the flames reached nearby residential areas last night, but timely intervention prevented the fire from entering populated settlements. Officials say rescue and firefighting operations are being hampered by the difficult terrain and limited access to remote mountainous locations.

Local residents have appealed to the government, the Forest Department, and other relevant authorities to take immediate and effective emergency measures to control the fires and prevent further environmental damage and potential risks to nearby communities.