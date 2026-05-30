Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan, Zimbabwe Discuss Deeper Political And Multilateral Cooperation

Kyrgyzstan, Zimbabwe Discuss Deeper Political And Multilateral Cooperation


2026-05-30 03:05:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 30. Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murwira discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The talks were held on the sidelines of Kulubayev's visit to New York. The officials reviewed the current state and future directions of Kyrgyzstan–Zimbabwe cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats and outlined concrete areas for practical cooperation in the near term.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed to maintain close contacts at various levels to further advance cooperation. Kulubayev also extended an invitation to Murwira to undertake an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

--

MENAFN30052026000187011040ID1111186042



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search