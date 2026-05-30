Kyrgyzstan, Zimbabwe Discuss Deeper Political And Multilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murwira discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The talks were held on the sidelines of Kulubayev's visit to New York. The officials reviewed the current state and future directions of Kyrgyzstan–Zimbabwe cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats and outlined concrete areas for practical cooperation in the near term.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed to maintain close contacts at various levels to further advance cooperation. Kulubayev also extended an invitation to Murwira to undertake an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

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