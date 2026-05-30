Aman Center Participates In Eid Al-Adha Activities With Awareness And Entertainment Programmes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the Eid Al-Adha celebrations, the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (Aman), one of the centers affiliated with the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, participated in awareness and entertainment activities in cooperation with the management of the 'Sa'a Wa Sa'a' Hour and Hour programme under the slogan 'Our Joy in Our Eid.'

The event was held at Centro Mall in a festive atmosphere aimed at promoting family cohesion and spreading joy and happiness among members of the community.

Aman Center dedicated a special awareness and entertainment pavilion that attracted significant participation and interaction from children and families throughout the celebrations.

The initiative featured a variety of educational and recreational activities designed to raise community awareness about the importance of a safe family environment while reinforcing concepts of protection, psychological support, and social care for children and families.

The center explained that its participation stems from its ongoing mission to strengthen family unity and social bonds through active engagement in national and community events that allow direct communication with different segments of society. Such initiatives contribute to delivering awareness messages through interactive and audience-friendly approaches.

On this occasion, Acting Executive Director of Aman Center, Fadhl Mohammed Al Kaabi, emphasised the center's commitment to participating in community events that support family cohesion and social connection, especially during occasions that bring together families and children in joyful and welcoming environments.

He stated that Aman's participation in the 'Our Joy in Our Eid' event reflects the importance of utilising social occasions to spread awareness and reinforce the concepts of family safety and community protection through interactive methods that resonate with the public.

“Through these events, we seek to provide educational and entertainment content that engages families and children while promoting positive values related to dialogue, cooperation, and family inclusion, in support of the center's goals in prevention and community protection,” Al Kaabi added.

For her part, the Director of Communications and Media Office at Aman Center, Hanan Al Ali, stressed that such participation enhances direct communication with the community in all its segments. She noted that community events represent an important platform for delivering awareness messages in innovative and interactive ways.

She also highlighted that these initiatives strengthen the principle of community partnership with various sectors across the country.

The participation included entertainment shows, competitions, interactive activities, and an introduction to the“Journey of Safety” game designed for children. In addition, awareness messages promoting respect, dialogue, and cooperation within the family were presented in line with the center's vision, mission, and strategic objectives.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the 'Sa'a Wa Sa'a' programme, Tamani Al Yafei, said the 'Our Joy in Our Eid' event was launched with the aim of strengthening social ties and reviving the authentic Eid atmosphere within Qatari society.

She explained that the event sought to provide a comprehensive family experience combining entertainment, heritage, and culture in a way that reflects the values and humanitarian meanings of Eid.

“We were keen for this event to become an open space for joy and interaction among families and children, while presenting a diverse programme that caters to different age groups through heritage performances, interactive segments, and community activities that reflect the Qatari identity in a contemporary spirit,” Al Yafei said.

