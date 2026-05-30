Bengaluru Rain Alert: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Likely In Next 24 Hours

Pre-monsoon showers continue to bring relief across Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department has now warned of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Bengaluru over the next 24 hours.

For the past few days, Bengaluru has been getting rain as soon as evening sets in. The forecast predicts heavy showers in some parts of the city over the next 24 hours. Expect thunderstorms tonight, with winds blowing at 30-40 km/h. The maximum temperature will be around 33°C and the minimum 22°C.

The pre-monsoon rain is continuing its spell across many districts, including Bengaluru. These showers have caused waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. Bengaluru city recorded 46.0 mm of rain, while AWS centres reported 44.5 mm and the HAL airport got 20.8 mm.

Here's how much rain different places received: Mangaluru got 11.5 mm and Hassan district 3 mm. Chandurayanahalli in Ramanagara district saw 23.5 mm, while Naganahalli in Mysuru district recorded 19 mm. The KSNDMC report also noted 5.5 mm in Eletotadahalli, Bengaluru South, and 5 mm in Karehalli, Hassan district.

The weather department has noted cloud build-up with lightning in Gadag district. Coastal areas will likely experience thunderstorms. B.Shettigeri in Kodagu district recorded 4.5 mm of rain, and the intensity is expected to increase in the next 48 hours. A rain alert is now active for Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts.

Officials have advised the public to follow safety measures during thunderstorms and strong winds. There's a possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas, so motorists and farmers are advised to be cautious.