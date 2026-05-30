Municipal Chairman In Bengal's Nadia Detained Over Alleged Illegal Stocking Of Relief Materials

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) Police in Krishnanagar under West Bengal's Nadia district detained the Trinamool Congress-run Nabadwip Municipality chairman, Biman Krishna Saha, early Saturday on allegations of illegally stocking relief materials at a local club building near his residence.

Acting on information about large quantities of relief items being stored unlawfully, a Krishnanagar District Police team conducted raids at the club rooms close to Saha's house in Nabadwip.

During the search operation, the police team detected a large amount of relief material, namely trampolines, blankets, and sarees, from ten rooms in that club building.

Soon, the local residents assembled near the club building and alleged that these relief materials were illegally stocked to be sold in the open market. Protests also broke out outside Saha's residence adjacent to the club building, with demonstrators accusing him of orchestrating the alleged hoarding.

They alleged that Saha was the mastermind behind the entire plot of stocking the relief materials illegally.

As tensions escalated, additional forces from the district police and central armed police were deployed, and Saha's residence was cordoned off. At around 3.40 a.m., he was detained and taken away in a police vehicle amid protests by locals.

As Saha was being escorted to the police van, the agitated people assembled there abused him by describing him as a“thief”. Some of them even hurled water bottles and shoes towards Saha.

The security personnel had to resort to a mild baton charge to keep the situation under control.

Saha, however, denied all the allegations against him. In response to questions from the media while he was being taken away, he said he had not been arrested.

“I am just being taken to the police station for questioning. I am not involved in any corruption,” he claimed.

However, he refused to answer why such huge quantities of relief materials were illegally stocked in the club-rooms adjacent to his residence.