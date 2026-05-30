NEET Row: Shekhawat Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Absurd' Jibe At PM Modi

Shekhawat slams Rahul Gandhi over 'absurd' NEET remarks

The political row over NEET has intensified as Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks regarding the NEET-UG controversy on PM Modi, accusing Gandhi of making "absurd and sensational allegations" for publicity.

Shekhawat accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of approaching sensitive matters affecting the country's youth with "immaturity and irresponsibility".

In an 'X' post, Shekhawat said, "These kind of absurd statement from @RahulGandhi reflects the immaturity and irresponsibility with which he approaches every sensitive issue concerning India's youth. A Leader of Opposition is expected to present facts, not make absurd and sensational allegations merely for political attention. Such statements do not strengthen democracy; they weaken public trust and trivialise the genuine concerns of lakhs of aspirants and their families."

His remarks come after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the NEET issue during a hearing on Friday. Following that, Gandhi had sarcastically posted on X, "PM Modi also personally supervised the NEET paper leak."

Defending the government's handling of the crisis, Shekhawat asserted that the country's students maintain full faith in PM Modi. "India's youth trust Hon'ble PM @narendramodi's leadership and commitment towards their future, not @RahulGandhi's childish politics and reckless rhetoric on every issue," he said on X.

Supreme Court seeks affidavit on NTA reforms

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre -- Ministry of Education, to file a separate affidavit detailing the devising of a mechanism by which the process of conducting and concluding NEET examinations would be institutionalised by the NTA on a year-to-year basis.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said that the affidavit must explain how institutional memory and expertise would be developed within the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the deployment of specialised personnel and a broad-based composition of experts.

The Court observed that the endeavour must be to ensure that the NTA "possesses the necessary physical as well as intellectual wherewithal to prevent the recurrence of incidents such as the NEET examination controversies of 2024 and 2026". The affidavit has been directed to be filed within six weeks.

During the hearing, the Court noted the response (affidavits) filed by the NTA and the Chairman of the High Powered Committee, Dr K Radhakrishnan. Notably, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the Court that "the Prime Minister himself is monitoring the issue."

The bench, however, questioned how the alleged failure occurred despite regular monitoring and meetings by the High Powered Committee. "Have you been having regular meetings? How did this failure occur despite all the monitoring?" the Court asked.

Dr K Radhakrishnan and counsels representing the NTA responded that the High Powered Committee had made around 60 recommendations, many of which had already been implemented. The Court was informed that certain procedural reforms are still pending and would be implemented before the rescheduled NEET-UG examination.

The Court further remarked that India has created "world-class institutions" such as the UPSC and said similar institutional strength and credibility must be developed within the NTA.

In its order, the Court recorded that pursuant to its earlier directions, the Director of the NTA has filed an affidavit indicating the manner in which the recommendations of the High Powered Committee were being implemented in relation to the conduct of NEET-UG 2026.

The Court also noted that Dr K Radhakrishnan, who heads the steering committee, had filed a separate affidavit detailing the future course of action.

The Court said it would continue monitoring the matter for some further time and listed the matter to be heard in the second week of July. (ANI)

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