Centre Withdrawing Draft Sugarcane Control Order For Fresh Review A Welcome Step: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The decision to withdraw the draft of the 'Sugarcane (Control) Order, 2026' proposed by the Central Government is a welcome move, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Singh, said on Saturday.

Singh posted on X that taking seriously the suggestions received from farmers,“the jaggery-khandsari industry, and various stakeholders, the decision to reconsider this draft reflects a commitment to dialogue-based policymaking”.

The government withdrew the draft Sugarcane (Control) Order, 2026 after suggestions and feedback received from state governments and stakeholders during the consultation process.

The order formally stated that the draft Sugarcane (Control) Order, 2026“is hereby withdrawn.”

The Department of Food and Public Distribution, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said the draft order would be revisited before further action.

The communication was sent to several ministries and organisations, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Cooperation and the Department of Legal Affairs.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a 2.81 per cent increase in the "fair and remunerative price" of sugarcane to Rs 365 per quintal for Sugar Season 2026-27 (October-September) for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 per cent.

There will be a premium of Rs 3.56 a quintal for each 0.1 per cent increase in recovery over and above 10.25 per cent, and a reduction in price by Rs.3.56 per quintal for each 0.1 per cent decrease in recovery, according to an official statement issued after the CCEA meeting.

The government, with a view to protect interest of sugarcane farmers, has also decided that there shall not be any deduction in case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5 per cent. Such farmers will get Rs 338.3 per quintal for sugarcane in the ensuing sugar season 2026-27, the statement said.

The FRP approved shall be applicable for the purchase of sugarcane from the farmers in the Sugar Season 2026-27 (starting with effect from October 1, 2026) by sugar mills.

-IANS

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