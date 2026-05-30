Viral Video: Zepto Delivery Boy Reveals India's Most Common Midnight Orders, Internet Relates WATCH

A Zepto delivery boy's amusing insights on what customers often buy after midnight on Instagram have garnered a lot of attention. He casually discusses late-night eating habits, snack desires, and the kinds of directions clients frequently offer during delivery in the video. Viewers' responses to his comments have been both relatable and humorous.

The post was shared by the delivery boy's Instagram handle @the_deliveryboy81.

In the clip, he says,“Raat mein mostly jitne bhi order hote hain, zyadatar ladkiyon ke hote hain. Aur jaise hi pickup karo, vo kya bolte hain, malum hai? Bhaiya, aana hai toh phone karna, bell mat bajana. Aur order mein kya hota hai? Chips, wafers, matlab sab bachchon waali cheezen. Yeh kaunsa time hai bhai raat ko khaane ka? Aur bell mat bajana, woh bhi chori chhupe. Lagta hai poore din mein inko yeh sab khane ka time nahi milta.”

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A post shared by Mohammed Taufique Ansari (@the_deliveryboy81)

How Did Netizens React?

Reactions rapidly flooded the comment area. While some people laughed it off and joined in the fun, others acknowledged that the video felt realistic, particularly when it came to midnight desires and snack requests.

One remark said, "Sorry bhai, daanto mat," and people jokingly responded to his tone in the video. Another person said, "Thank you bhaiya yeh secret sab ko batane ke liye," in appreciation for exposing what they considered to be the "secret" side of late-night ordering culture."

The relatability continued as one user summed it up by saying,“That's our me time,” capturing the idea of late night snacking as a personal comfort routine. Another comment pointed out how common the habit really is,“Glad to know I am not the only one ordering chips and random cravings late at night.”

The playful tone of the video also sparked cheeky reactions, with one user writing,“Kya bhaiya? Personal ho rahe ho aap.”

The humour carried into more self-aware confessions as a viewer admitted,“Not me eating Maggi at 3 am in the morning while watching this.”