PM Modi's JAI Mantra Guiding Armed Forces: Gen Dwivedi Highlights Key Pillars Of Army's Preparedness

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, May 30 (IANS) Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday said that self-reliance and innovation have become key pillars of India's military preparedness, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of JAI -- Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation -- will continue to shape the future direction of the Indian Armed Forces.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 150th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, General Dwivedi described the occasion as both a proud and emotional moment, particularly because of his long association with the institution.

“Today, 353 cadets are passing out from this great institution, including 18 women cadets. This is a proud moment for the Academy, the Armed Forces and the country,” he said.

Highlighting the increasing participation of women in the Defence forces, the Army Chief said the presence of women cadets in growing numbers reflected the changing aspirations and confidence of modern India.

“This reflects the confidence of changing India and the expanding role of women in national Defence,” he said.

General Dwivedi emphasised that the character of warfare is undergoing a significant transformation and future conflicts would no longer remain confined to traditional battlefields. According to him, military engagements of the future would unfold across multiple domains, including land, air, sea, space, cyber, electromagnetic and cognitive spheres, requiring armed forces to be prepared for a far more complex security environment.

Referring to India's military action carried out on May 7, 2025, against terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, the Army Chief said the operation showcased the country's resolve and operational capability.

“Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's resolve and the Armed Forces' ability to deliver a calibrated, precise and purposeful response. This operation underlined the importance of integrated planning, real-time Intelligence, precision targeting, strong air defence, secure communications and synergy across domains,” he said.

General Dwivedi noted that the Indian Army is fully aware of the rapid evolution taking place in warfare and is actively transforming itself into a force prepared for future challenges. He said the younger generation of officers and soldiers would play a critical role in this transition.

“The Indian Army is fully conscious of the rapid changes taking place in warfare and is transforming itself into a future-ready force. In this journey, the contribution of the younger generation will be pivotal,” he said.

He further elaborated on several initiatives that form part of the Army's ongoing modernisation drive.

“The raising of multi-drone battalions, Divyastra batteries, Shaktimaan regiments, Bhairav battalions and other technology-enabled structures from within our resources is part of this transformation. The next major step is networking and data centricity,” he stated.

The Army Chief reiterated that self-reliance and innovation remain central to strengthening India's Defence capabilities and ensuring long-term military preparedness.

“Atmanirbharta and innovation are also central to the Army's preparedness,” he said.

Explaining the broader approach being adopted to achieve these goals, General Dwivedi said the Army is collaborating with multiple stakeholders across the country.

“As part of a whole-of-nation approach, we are working closely with DRDO, industry, start-ups, academia and national institutions to convert indigenous ideas into battlefield capabilities. In this regard, our Prime Minister's mantra of JAI -- Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation -- will continue to guide us,” he said.

The Army Chief also underlined that the role of the military extends beyond combat operations and battlefield responsibilities. He said the Armed Forces continue to make significant contributions to nation-building through a wide range of activities.

According to him, the military remains deeply engaged in border security, disaster relief operations, educational initiatives through Army Goodwill Schools, assistance to citizens living in remote regions, and programmes aimed at youth engagement and development.

“A strong military gives strength to the nation and a united nation gives strength to the military,” he said.

Speaking about veterans, Veer Naris, dependants and military families, General Dwivedi said,“They all remain an integral part of the Army fraternity. Their dignity, welfare and honour will always remain our sacred responsibility.”

Concluding his remarks, the Army Chief congratulated the graduating cadets of the NDA and encouraged them to uphold the traditions of service, leadership and commitment to the nation as they embark on their careers in the Armed Forces.