Kareena Kapoor Says 'Never Say Never' As She Enters Her 'Padel Era'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan appears to have found a new fitness obsession.

The Bollywood star took to her social media stories to share glimpses from her recent padel session. The actress jokingly declared, "Never say Never" as she stepped into her new 'padel era'.

The photos, originally shared by celebrity yoga instructor and Kareena's friend Anshuka Parwani, showed Kareena posing on a padel court with a racket in hand.

Dressed in a white sleeveless workout top, leggings and sports shoes, the actress looked energetic after her session. Reposting the pictires, Kareena wrote, "Never say Never" along with laughing emojis and a red heart, while another story referred to her "entering her padel era."

For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor has always been a fitness freak, and workouts and yoga sessions have long been an important part of Kareena's lifestyle.

The actress frequently shares glimpses of her workout routines, yoga sessions and wellness practices on social media.

Despite being one of Bollywood's fittest stars, Kareena has often described herself as a foodie. In many of her past interviews, she has revealed that her comfort food remains simple dal khichdi and has said that she can happily eat it at any time of the day.

Kareena's fitness journey became a major talking point during the making of 'Tashan' released in 2008, when she popularised the "size-zero" trend in Bollywood.

Reportedly, the actress had slimmed down to around 48 kg for the role in Tashan. However, Kareena, over the years, has repeatedly stated in many of her interviews that she has no desire to return to the size-zero phase.

On the professional front, over the years, Kareena has been a part of blockbuster movis like 'Jab We Met', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Chameli', 'Omkara', '3 Idiots', 'Bodyguard', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Good Newwz' and 'Crew'.

The actress was last seen in director Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. She was also seen in 'Singham Again' alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

On the personal front, Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

–IANS

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