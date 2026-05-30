'The Bengal Files' May Finally Release In West Bengal After BJP's Win

When Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Bengal Files hit the theatres in September last year, it did not see a release in West Bengal. The film reportedly faced an unofficial ban in the state under the then Mamata Banerjee-led government. However, with the change in government and the BJP's decisive and landmark electoral victory, producer Abhishek Agarwal is now optimistic that The Bengal Files will soon be released in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek shared, "I have submitted a request to the new Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, requesting him to watch the film first. We are hopeful that after viewing it, he may guide the release process and a formal release programme can be arranged accordingly. We are sincerely hoping for its release in Bengal soon."

Filmmakers recount past challenges

Abhishek also claimed that he faced several challenges after the film was allegedly subjected to an unethical ban in Bengal. "We were not allowed to shoot in Bengal. Even during the research phase, we faced issues in obtaining permissions. Several FIRs were filed against us, and many of them are still pending closure. The film was subjected to what I believe was an unethical ban. When we spoke to theatre owners, they said they could not screen it, citing concerns that it might disturb law and order. But how can a film disturb law and order? If showing the truth can disrupt law and order, then it should have happened across the country," he shared.

Following the BJP's win in Bengal earlier in May, Agnihotri shared a post on social media which read, "Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn't even go to receive my award from the governor. But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured the film was somehow shown to as many people as possible across Bengal. I am glad we didn't give up and fought in our own little way."

'The Bengal Files' features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in key roles.

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