Khushbu Sundar Meets PM Modi, Invites Him To Daughter Avantika's Wedding

Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to invite him to their daughter Avantika's wedding to Shravan Sreenivasan. The BJP member posted the images on social media.

Khushbu Sundar, an actor and BJP member, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend her eldest daughter, Avantika's wedding. Khushbu shared photos from a meeting in New Delhi, saying she and her husband, director Sundar C, personally delivered the wedding card to the Prime Minister and received his blessings for the pair.

In the photos, Khushbu is seen with Sundar C, Avantika, and her future son-in-law, Shravan Sreenivasan. Khushbu shared an update on social media, saying Avantika is slated to marry Shravan Sreenivasan and that the family had met with Modi to invite him to the wedding.

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Khushbu wrote, "We had the honor of meeting the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, in Delhi today. My husband, Mr. Sundar C, and I extended an invitation to our daughter's upcoming wedding to Mr. Shravan Sreenivasan. The Prime Minister graciously blessed the couple, and we are truly grateful for his time amidst his busy schedule. We feel extremely indebted and humbled. Thank you, Pradhan Mantri ji (sic)."

Aside from her acting profession, Khushbu has been interested in politics and is now affiliated with the BJP. Sundar C also ran for office on a BJP ticket in the recent Tamil Nadu elections, but was unsuccessful.

Khushbu's most recent significant release was the 2024 Tamil comedy-horror film Aranmanai 4, in which she made a guest appearance. She also produced the picture under her own company, Avni Cinemax. She also appeared in the 2025 Tamil love drama Nesippaya.