'A Really Pleasing Performance': Latham Delighted By New Zealand's Belfast Dominance

MENAFN - IANS) Belfast, May 30 (IANS) Captain Tom Latham praised centurion Tom Blundell and seamer Nathan Smith after New Zealand thrashed Ireland by an innings and 79 runs in the single test in Belfast on Friday - providing the perfect platform for their first test against England at Lord's next week.

The tourists found themselves on the ropes early, falling to 86-4 inside 23 overs, but the magnificence of a Blundell hundred helped to transform the game as the wicketkeeper-batsman joined with Rachin Ravindra for a pivotal 217-run partnership that laid the foundations for a huge first-innings total of 490-8 declared.

"We were put under pressure on that first day - to be four down reasonably early with not many on the board," Latham told the Post-Match presentation show. "The introduction of Tom absorbed quite a lot of pressure and was able to put it back on them and form a really good partnership, over 200."

Back on track, the Kiwis took control and dismissed their hosts for only 179 as Nathan Smith recorded career best figures of 6-40 to hand them a first innings lead of 311 and allow him to exercise the option of following on.

Ireland had little response second time around and were restricted to a further 232, leaving New Zealand comfortable victors well before the close of play and giving them perfect match preparation for their upcoming three-Test series with England during June.

Latham was especially pleased with his team's response to the difficult first day and the achievement of their predetermined batting targets. "A really pleasing performance," said Latham. "We spoke as a batting unit of getting 400-plus in the first innings, and to get what we did and to push towards the back end to give us a chance to bowl before lunch."

The New Zealand skipper also spoke of the importance of time in the middle with his team heading into what promises to be a demanding tour against strong opposition with a sterner examination awaiting them in English conditions. "Nothing can replicate time on the park and backing days up, so it was a really good test match for us. We'll take a little bit of confidence from that into what we've got coming up in a couple of weeks. But really pleased."

The hundred of Blundell, Smith's six-wicket haul and the comprehensive victory ensure that New Zealand head into the Lord's test match high in confidence and full of momentum.