Future Conflicts To Be Fought Across Multiple Domains: Army Chief Dwivedi

Future Conflicts to be Multi-Domain

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said future conflicts would extend beyond conventional battlefields and be fought across multiple domains, including cyber, space and cognitive warfare. Speaking to reporters after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of the 150th Course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, General Dwivedi said recent military operations had highlighted the need for integrated and technology-driven warfare capabilities.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Army Chief said the operation showcased India's resolve and the armed forces' capability to deliver a calibrated and precise response. "Future conflicts will not be limited to conventional battlefields alone. They will be fought across land, air, sea, space, cyber, electromagnetic and cognitive domains. Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's resolve and the armed forces' ability to deliver a calibrated, precise and purposeful response. This operation underlined the importance of integrated planning, real-time intelligence, precision targeting, strong air defence, secure communications and synergy across domains," COAS Dwivedi said.

Army's 'Decade of Transformation'

Highlighting the Army's ongoing modernisation efforts, General Dwivedi said the force was transforming itself into a future-ready military under its "Decade of Transformation" initiative. "The Indian Army is fully conscious of these changes. We are transforming ourselves into a future-ready force under the decade of transformation, wherein the role of the younger generation would be pivoted. The raising of 1st Regiment Battalions, Divyastha Batteries, Shaktimaan Regiments, Bharat Battalions and other technology-enabled structures from within our resources is part of this transformation," he said.

Increasing Participation of Women in Armed Forces

The Army Chief also lauded the increasing participation of women in the armed forces, noting that 18 women cadets were among the 353 cadets graduating from the NDA. "It is a matter of immense pride and deep personal emotion for me to be here today as the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade of the 150th Course of National Defence Academy. Today, 353 cadets are passing out from this great institution including 18 women cadets. This is a proud moment for the academy, the armed forces and the country," said COAS.

COAS Reviews NDA Passing Out Parade

Earlier in the day, COAS Dwivedi reviewed the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 150th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at the tri-services academy campus in Khadakwasla, Pune, marking the commissioning of 355 cadets into the Indian Armed Forces. The grand ceremony was held at the Khetarpal Parade Ground, where the graduating cadets marched past in a display of military precision and discipline before joining the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The event held special significance as General Dwivedi, an alumnus of the NDA's 65th Course, returned to his alma mater as the reviewing Officer. The Army Chief underwent training at the Charlie Squadron as a cadet before embarking on a distinguished military career and eventually becoming Chief of the Indian Army.

The homecoming of the Army Chief served as an inspiration for the graduating cadets, reflecting a journey from the academy's training grounds to the highest office in the service through dedication, leadership and commitment to the nation.

Top Cadets Share Their Experience

Speaking on the sidelines of the 150th Course convocation ceremony, Battalion Cadet Captain (BCC) Sushant Varma of 'P' Squadron, who secured the first position in the Social Science stream, credited the NDA environment of his academic growth. "I was an average kid in academics. After coming to NDA, I have started focusing on the basics," Varma said.

J Squadron Cadet Ranvijay Tyagi, who topped the Computer Science stream, expressed gratitude to his parents and seniors for their support throughout his journey. "I thank my parents for inculcating this habit of learning in me since school time. I took the help of my seniors and took guidance from them. I am able to achieve this with their help," Tyagi said.

Grand Ceremony and Aerial Display

The iconic Full Dress Rehearsal Parade at the Khetarpal Parade Ground on May 28 was reviewed by the Commandant of the National Defence Academy, Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, AVSM, NM. The highlight of the parade was the flypast showcasing the precision and aerial prowess of the Indian Armed Forces. Operating out of Air Force Station Lohegaon, the aerial display featured Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets, Chetak Helicopters, Sarang Helicopter Aerobatics Team, and Akashganga Skydiving Team. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)