Trump 'In Excellent Health' But Should Lose Weight, Says Presidential Physician

US President Donald Trump's doctor said he was in "excellent health" but advised him to lose weight, according to a memo released Friday after the 79-year-old underwent a routine medical check.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function," said Trump's doctor, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella.

"Preventative counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss."

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The three-page memo provides an overview of Trump's physical examination and diagnostic testing conducted at Walter Reed Medical Hospital near Washington on Tuesday.

Barbabella said Trump was "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

Trump, who turns 80 next month, is on three medications, two of which are designated for cholesterol control and the third being aspirin for "cardiac prevention."

Standing at six foot three inches (191 cm) tall, Trump's weight increased to 238 pounds (108 kilograms) from his publicly released weight of 224 pounds (101.6 kilograms) from his last full annual medical in April last year.

The check-up was Trump's third medical examination since returning to office last year and follows mounting speculation about health issues, including bruising on his hands and apparent sleepiness during meetings.

"Examination of the dorsal hands revealed ecchymosis (bruising), consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention," the memo said regarding Trump's bruised hands.

Trump for his part said the exam went "PERFECTLY" in a post on his Truth Social platform shortly after the appointment.

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