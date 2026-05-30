SSU Announces Suspicion Notices Against 12 More 'Deputies' From Occupied Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU's Main Directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions stated this on Facebook.

The suspects are residents of the occupied territories who were elected through illegal elections to the city councils of Donetsk, Horlivka, Amvrosiivka, Shakhtarsk, Volnovakha, Yenakiieve, Yasynuvata, Torez, and Snizhne.

The SSU reported that the individuals helped facilitate the functioning of the terrorist organization "DPR" and, in 2023, ran for positions in representative government bodies under the pro-Kremlin party "United Russia."

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"The traitors ensure the implementation of usurped local government functions, create the illusion of social protection for the population, and justify the crimes of the Russian occupation forces," the statement said.

As part of criminal proceedings, SSU investigators classified the suspects' actions under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (collaboration activity) and formally notified them of suspicion.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 11 collaborators who fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Photo: SSU