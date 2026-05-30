Gripen Fighter Jet Production For Ukraine Can Be Established At Canadian Plant

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to The Canadian Press, Saab Deputy CEO Anders Carp said the option could become a reality if Canada decides to purchase dozens of Gripen aircraft for its armed forces.

Carp said that the possibility had been discussed and proposed to Canada, and that if Canada chose the Gripen and wanted local production, the country could become one of the locations from which aircraft would be delivered to Ukraine.

He noted that manufacturing a Gripen fighter jet takes up to 36 months.

As reported earlier, the Swedish government approved the procurement of up to 20 Gripen E/F fighter jets for Ukraine through the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan mechanism. Sweden also plans to transfer 16 Gripen C/D aircraft as part of bilateral military assistance.

Zelensky: Ukraine could receive its first Gripen jets within 10 months

Canada agreed in 2022 to purchase 88 American-made F-35 fighter jets and has already fully paid for the first batch of 16 aircraft from Lockheed Martin. However, in March last year, amid controversial statements by Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney initiated a review of the agreement.

Canada's Ministry of National Defence has recognized the Gripen as the only serious competitor to the F-35. Saab is therefore actively lobbying for the Swedish aircraft, proposing to build a factory in Canada that would create thousands of jobs.

Photo: Pål Jonson/X