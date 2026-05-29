Karan Mehra, 'On-Screen Daughter' Ashnoor Kaur Relive 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Memories After 10 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Television actor Karan Mehra reminisced about the long-running television drama“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” days as he reunited with his“onscreen daughter” Ashnoor Kaur.

Karan, who played Naitik Singhania in the show, reflected on their decade-long journey and cherished the timeless bond they continue to share. The actor shared a picture on board a flight showing the two actors sitting together.

For the caption, he wrote:“After 10 years, the journey comes full circle. Flying side by side with my on-screen daughter @ashnoorkaur, reliving those golden memories from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

“Grateful for this beautiful reunion and a timeless friendship that never fades Don't miss the entertainment quotient @kauravneet79,” he wrote about Ashnoor, who played the role of Young Naira Singhania in the show, as she appeared from 2015 to 2016.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started airing from 2009. The series depicts love in a traditional marriage 2012, it completed 800 episodes. In 2019, it completed 3,000 episodes. It is the longest-running Hindi television series in India by episode count.

The show focuses on the daily lives of a Rajasthani family based in Udaipur. The main characters of the show are Naira and Kartik. Earlier the show focused on Naira's parents Akshara and Naitik.

Talking about Karan, the 43-year-old actor is also known for his work in shows such as Khatmal E Ishq and Bigg Boss 10.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor made her acting debut in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani. She gained prominence for her work in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Patiala Babes and Suman Indori. In 2025, She participated as a contestant on in Bigg Boss 19.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the 19th edition was won by Gaurav Khanna and Farhana Bhatt finished as the runner-up.