Defence Minister Singh, CM Yogi To Inaugurate Nau Sena Shaurya Vatika In Lucknow Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Lucknow is set to witness the inauguration of the Nau Sena Shaurya Vatika (Naval Gallantry Garden) on Saturday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath scheduled to jointly dedicate the facility to the nation.

The event will be held near Ekana Stadium and is expected to highlight India's naval heritage and modern maritime strength.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said:“Today, the grand 'Naval Shaurya Vatika', constructed in Lucknow, will be dedicated to the nation by the Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji. Spanning over 2 acres, this complex is a living symbol of our Navy's indomitable courage and modern capabilities. Uttar Pradesh's heartfelt salute to the valour of our brave sailors. Jai Hind!”

According to official details, Defence Minister Singh, who is also the Member of Parliament from Lucknow, will participate in the inauguration ceremony in his constituency on May 30. The event at Nau Sena Shaurya Vatika is scheduled between 11:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M., following his arrival at Lucknow airport.

Singh will also conduct a final review of the Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway during his visit. The expressway, which is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities to around 45–50 minutes, is likely to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after June 15.

Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X:“Tomorrow, 30th May, I shall be in Lucknow. Shall attend the inaugural ceremony of the 'Navy Shaurya Museum'. Looking forward to it.”

The Nau Sena Shaurya Vatika has been developed as an open-air naval museum in collaboration with the Indian Navy and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department.

Officials said the facility aims to offer visitors a close understanding of India's maritime legacy through decommissioned naval assets, interpretive displays, and interactive exhibits designed to promote awareness of the Navy's role in national security and maritime operations.

The inauguration of the Naval Gallantry Park is expected to showcase India's naval achievements while also highlighting key infrastructure developments in Uttar Pradesh under the state and central governments.