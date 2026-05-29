Bihar: Man Who Funded Wife's Education Claims She Left For Another Man

A case involving alleged marital discord and abandonment has surfaced from Bihar's Hajipur, where Aman Kumar has claimed that his wife left their family and was later found living with another man, a matter he says is currently under judicial consideration. The incident has been widely shared online after Kumar filed a complaint and narrated his version of events in detail.

Husband Details Support for Wife's Education

Speaking to ANI, Aman Kumar said he was married in 2013 and supported his wife's education even after marriage. "I got married in 2013 to Gunjan Kumari. The marriage was arranged by her maternal uncle. She had passed the intermediate level at the time of marriage. Because of good marks, she said that she wanted to study further. So I helped her continue her education. My father also supported her in this. I helped her completely to get her education after the intermediate level, just as she said. I worked hard day and night to provide whatever I could. I even sold a piece of land when it was necessary," Kumar said.

Confrontation and Allegations

Kumar said the matter has been pending in court for a year. "A case has been going on in court for a year. After investigating here and there, I found out that she was staying with a man. On May 23, at 4.30 pm, I got to know her location from the man's car she was staying with. I went to her house and found her in the condition a husband and wife share. When the landlord came, he snatched my mobile phone. I had already dialled 112. He even threatened to kill me," he said.

Kumar also alleged that the man was asked to leave the premises and that a confrontation followed later. "He threw out the man, too. I stood at the corner of the road that leads from that house. When the man came to the corner with his car, I stopped him and asked what he was doing there. The man started getting violent. After that, my wife came from behind, and she said she didn't want to stay with me anymore. We got married in November 2013, and she got a job in 2024, and our child is 10 years old," he said.

Husband Seeks Divorce from Court

He identified the other individual as his wife's school friend. "That man's name is Prem Prakash Jaiswal. He is her school friend. Earlier, I wanted my family back. But after seeing the incident on May 23, I request the Court to relieve me of her. It would be difficult for me to spend another day with her," he said. (ANI)

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