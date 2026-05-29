Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 9: Mohanlal's Blockbuster Crosses Rs 200 Crore Globally Despite Weekday Slowdown

Drishyam 3 continues its dream run at the box office. Mohanlal's much-awaited thriller has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide in just nine days, cementing its position as one of 2026's biggest Malayalam hits.

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 continues its remarkable box office journey, emerging as one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the much-awaited third installment of the iconic thriller franchise has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide within just nine days of its theatrical run, reaffirming the enduring popularity of Georgekutty and his family.

According to the latest trade reports, Drishyam 3 has surpassed ₹200 crore in worldwide gross collections. The film's overseas performance has been particularly impressive, contributing nearly ₹109 crore to the global total. Despite witnessing a natural slowdown on weekdays, the thriller remains a dominant force at the box office.

On Day 9, the film earned around ₹4.30 crore, reflecting a dip from its opening-week numbers but maintaining a healthy hold in theatres. Trade analysts believe strong word-of-mouth and the franchise's loyal fan base are helping sustain collections.

The film enjoyed a blockbuster start, collecting ₹15.85 crore net in India on its opening day. It continued to perform strongly over the weekend, crossing ₹100 crore worldwide within just three days and later touching ₹170 crore worldwide by Day 6.

Kerala remained the biggest contributor domestically, while overseas markets such as the Gulf region, North America and Europe delivered exceptional numbers. The film's international appeal has played a crucial role in its record-breaking run.

Although daily collections have begun to soften after the opening week, Drishyam 3 continues to attract audiences and is expected to maintain a steady run in the coming days. With strong occupancy levels and positive audience response, the Mohanlal-starrer is well on track to add more milestones to its already impressive box office record.