MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post World Cup, Yes; Debt, No: How To Enjoy The Soccer Festivities Without Neglecting Your Finances appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The World Cup sparks excitement, family gatherings, special purchases, and celebrations that millions of people look forward to every four years. However, behind the excitement lies a silent risk: financial turmoil caused by impulsive spending and emotional consumption.

During these types of sporting events, it is common to see an increase in purchases of televisions, dining out, entertainment platforms, promotional items, and impromptu celebrations. Although many of these expenses seem small or justified by“the occasion,” experts warn that, when added up, they can seriously affect the family budget.

This concern takes on greater significance in a context where debt continues to rise in Costa Rica. According to data from the Financial Consumer Office (OCF), 87% of the population reported having some form of debt, while the average debt per economically active person grew by 63% over the past decade. Furthermore, the average household debt balance now exceeds ₡10 million.

“Events like the World Cup generate a lot of excitement and social bonding, but they can also lead to impulsive financial decisions. The problem isn't enjoying the event, but losing sight of one's actual ability to pay and household financial priorities,” explained Cindy Rivera, Financial Inclusion Manager at Coopenae-Wink.

According to experts, one of the most common mistakes is financing temporary expenses through credit cards or payday loans under the assumption that“you only get to experience the World Cup once.” It's also common to neglect important goals like saving, paying off debt, or covering essential expenses in order to prioritize impulse spending.

In addition, data cited by the Financial Consumer Office (OCF) indicates that when a person allocates more than 30% of their income to debt payments, their debt burden is no longer considered sustainable. The same analysis indicates that 24.7% of households surveyed reported running out of money to cover basic expenses in the past 12 months, and of those, 64.7% had to resort to loans.

Given this scenario, Coopenae-Wink recommends setting a specific budget for this season, avoiding impulse purchases, comparing prices before buying products, and prioritizing shared experiences that do not compromise future financial stability. It also reminds consumers that planning should not apply only to large purchases like a new TV, but also to small, recurring expenses such as meals, transportation, or social gatherings.



Set a maximum spending limit for World Cup-related activities and stick to it throughout the season.

Avoid using a credit card for impulse purchases if you're unsure how you'll pay them off later.

Compare prices before buying televisions, electronics, or special promotions related to the event.

Organize gatherings at home and split the costs among family or friends to reduce the financial impact.

Limit purchases driven by emotion or social pressure, especially those related to“limited-time” promotions.

Review your active digital subscriptions and avoid signing up for additional streaming platforms that you won't use later. Prioritize savings and regular financial obligations before spending money on entertainment.



Keep track of small daily expenses, as recurring costs for meals, transportation, or apps can throw your monthly budget off balance.

Take advantage of free activities or public spaces to enjoy the games without incurring high costs.

Discuss spending limits with your family and make financial decisions together to avoid future conflicts. “Financial education becomes even more important at times when emotions and social pressure run high. Enjoying the World Cup while managing your finances is indeed possible with planning and mindful spending. True peace of mind comes when today's decisions do not compromise future well-being,” added Rivera.

As part of its commitment to families' financial well-being, Coopenae-Wink promotes educational content and practical tools on budgeting, saving, and responsible money management through its Virtual Campus and various financial education platforms aimed at the general public.

The post World Cup, Yes; Debt, No: How To Enjoy The Soccer Festivities Without Neglecting Your Finances appeared first on The Costa Rica News.