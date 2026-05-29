Moecc Sends Team To Al Ashat Island
The visit was organised by the ministry's Natural Reserves Department, in co-operation with the Marine Protection Department, as part of ongoing initiatives to regulate visitor access to protected natural areas while preserving the ecological integrity of Qatar's coastal and marine environments.
During the field tour, inspection team members monitored visitor movement and supervised entry and exit procedures to ensure compliance with environmental regulations governing access to the island.
Officials also reviewed the implementation of precautionary measures to safeguard the island's fragile ecosystem and prevent harmful practices that could harm its natural habitats and biodiversity.
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