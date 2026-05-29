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Moecc Sends Team To Al Ashat Island

Moecc Sends Team To Al Ashat Island


2026-05-29 11:15:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) intensified its efforts to protect Qatar's marine ecosystems and environmentally sensitive islands during the Eid holidays by conducting a field inspection visit to Al Ashat Island, one of the islands within the marine boundaries of the Khor Al Adaid nature reserve.

The visit was organised by the ministry's Natural Reserves Department, in co-operation with the Marine Protection Department, as part of ongoing initiatives to regulate visitor access to protected natural areas while preserving the ecological integrity of Qatar's coastal and marine environments.

During the field tour, inspection team members monitored visitor movement and supervised entry and exit procedures to ensure compliance with environmental regulations governing access to the island.

Officials also reviewed the implementation of precautionary measures to safeguard the island's fragile ecosystem and prevent harmful practices that could harm its natural habitats and biodiversity.

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Gulf Times

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