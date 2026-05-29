Inaugural Sneaker Con Doha Draws Collectors, Families And Fashion Fans

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rows of rare sneakers, bustling trading booths and live performances drew large crowds to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) as Qatar Calendar's Sneaker Con Doha made its debut in Qatar yesterday (May 29).

Covering 7,160sq m, the three-day event runs until tomorrow (May 31) and marks the first time that Sneaker Con, billed by Visit Qatar as“The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth”, has been held in Doha.

Visitors of different age groups explored exhibition halls lined with sneakers, streetwear collections, accessories and collectables from more than 50 international, GCC and Qatar-based brands and resellers. Crowds gathered around trading booths, live performances and interactive attractions, while collectors negotiated deals for rare footwear and limited-edition releases.





A giant sneaker installation attracts many visitors during the opening day of Sneaker Con Doha 2026 at DECC yesterday. The three-day event features sneaker trading, streetwear showcases, live entertainment and interactive experiences celebrating global sneaker culture. PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam

The festival combines sneaker culture with a wide range of entertainment and lifestyle experiences across seven themed zones: the Kids Zone, Main Stage, Skate Park, DJ Booth, Graffiti Roaming Area, Basketball Court, and Roaming Shows.

Children participated in games and family-friendly activities, while sports enthusiasts joined basketball and skateboarding activations. Visitors also enjoyed live DJ performances, beatboxing, breakdance and hip-hop shows, BMX demonstrations, live music and roaming mascot parades throughout the venue.





Crowds explore rare sneakers, streetwear brands, and interactive attractions at Sneaker Con Doha 2026 at DECC during its opening yesterday. The inaugural Qatar edition of the global sneaker festival runs until tomorrow, May 31, and features sneaker trading, live performances, sports activations and panel discussions. PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam

One of the event's main attractions is its trading pit, where visitors can buy, sell and trade sneakers in real time. Sneaker authentication, cleaning, and customisation services are also available, allowing collectors and buyers to verify and personalise their purchases on-site.

Large crowds were also drawn to the event's streetwear marketplace, which features pop-up showcases, exclusive product drops and lifestyle brands. Oversized sneaker installations, colourful displays and interactive photo opportunities proved popular among visitors looking to capture and share their experience on social media.

Apart from retail and entertainment, Sneaker Con Doha is hosting a series of panel discussions exploring the growing influence of sneaker culture in the region. The opening-day session, titled“The Rise of Middle Eastern Sneaker Culture”, examined the growth of sneaker communities across the Middle East and the region's expanding role in the global sneaker and streetwear industry.

Additional discussions scheduled over the weekend will focus on sneaker authentication and identifying counterfeit footwear, as well as opportunities for collectors, resellers and content creators to expand into international markets.

According to Visit Qatar, Sneaker Con Doha brings together collectors, enthusiasts, brands and influencers for a celebration of streetwear, exclusive releases and urban lifestyle, blending commerce, culture and entertainment under one roof.

The event is open via complimentary pre-registration on Platinumlist, while a VIP package priced at QR500 offers access to a dedicated lounge, hospitality services, and a personal shopper experience.