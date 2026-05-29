Critic Anthony Haden-Guest Sues Libbie Mugrabi Over Cartoons, Unpaid Fashion Work

MENAFN - USA Art News) Anthony Haden-Guest Sues Libbie Mugrabi Over 97 Cartoons and Unpaid Work

A long-gestating art-world arrangement has turned into a courtroom dispute. Anthony Haden-Guest, the 89-year-old critic, cartoonist, and society chronicler, has sued collector Libbie Mugrabi in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that she has refused to return 97 original drawings he says were loaned to her for a planned exhibition at her Southampton home about 15 years ago.

According to the complaint, the works were meant to be framed at Mugrabi's expense, shown to prospective buyers, and then either sold or returned. Instead, the exhibition never materialized, and the drawings allegedly remained on the walls of her Hamptons mansion for years. Haden-Guest's filing says there was never any intention that Mugrabi would own the works.

He values the drawings at about $1,000 each, or roughly $97,000 in total. The suit also says that in 2023 he spent about six months working on creative projects for Mugrabi's fashion venture, designing clothing concepts, bags, hats, T-shirts, handkerchiefs, neckties, and other items under an oral agreement that would pay him $3,000 a month. He claims he was never paid the final $18,000.

Taken together, the lawsuit seeks at least $115,000 in damages, along with the return of the drawings themselves. The complaint also names Jacob Beam as someone familiar with the original arrangement, though he is not a party to the case.

Mugrabi reportedly called the allegations“bogus” when reached by the New York Post. Her name has surfaced repeatedly in recent legal disputes, including a 2024 suit by Art Capital Group over a failed $3 million loan transaction.

For Haden-Guest, the case is about more than money. It also raises a familiar question in the art world: when a private display arrangement stretches across years, where does a loan end and possession begin?