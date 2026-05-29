Blockchain Futurist Conference Confirms Florida Return For November 1718, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Blockchain Futurist Conference is returning to Florida. Following the success of its first-ever U.S. edition, the conference has officially confirmed its second annual Florida show for Nov. 17–18, 2026, bringing back the immersive, networking and business development-focused experience that has made the Toronto flagship one of the most recognized Web3 events in North America.

The Florida edition will once again be hosted at a signature indoor-outdoor venue, DAER Night & Day Club and DAER Rooftop inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL, staying true to Futurist's philosophy of creating environments built for connection and deal-making rather than...

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