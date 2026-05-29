Investornewsbreaks Why Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) and may include paid advertising.

Planet Ventures Inc.'s (CSE: PXI) (OTC: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) investment approach is positioned to benefit from the continued growth and commercialization of the global space sector. A recent article discussing this reads,“The company's strategy is centered on providing shareholders with exposure to emerging, high-growth opportunities, including private companies that are typically accessible primarily to venture capital and institutional investors. The company employs a portfolio-driven investment approach, seeking to build a diversified base of investments across multiple segments... Its activities are focused on sourcing and participating in opportunities globally, leveraging its network and experience to access and evaluate potential investments aligned with long-term growth trends in the sector... Planet Ventures aims to create shareholder value through strategic capital allocation into companies developing technologies and services that support the expanding commercial space ecosystem.”

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About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses. For more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PNXPF are available in the company's newsroom at

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