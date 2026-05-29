Miningnewsbreaks CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) Poised To Capitalize On Rising Silver Demand With Historic Idaho Asset

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) and may include paid advertising.

CMX (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF), an exploration-stage company advancing the historic Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho, continues to bolster its foundations amid surging demand for silver.“With its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Project, the company is looking to unlock its largely untapped potential, ultimately stamping its position as an integral player in the global silver production market,” reads a recent article.“Where many struggle with the production of this precious metal, CMX has a significant upper hand with its 100% owned Clayton Silver Project located in the Bayhorse Mining District in central Idaho. With a history dating back to the late 1800s, this mine shows historical recorded ore productions of approximately USD $660,000,000. With 31 patented claims and 20 unpatented claims spanning 1,028 acres, the property still has vast untapped potential.”

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About CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX's 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property is located in the mining-friendly state of Idaho, USA. The property comprises approximately 684 acres in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver- lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies, including the“South Ore Body” and the“North Ore Body,” were partially mined.

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