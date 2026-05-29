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HH The Amir Congratulates Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince On Successful Haj Season
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent cables of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the successful completion of the Haj season 1447 AH.
HH the Amir praised the organization of the pilgrimage and wished the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued progress and prosperity.
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