Trump Postpones Final Decision On Iran Deal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said yesterday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran, though the two countries still appeared to differ on significant issues that have been central to the conflict.

Trump said last morning that he would meet ⁠in a secure White House room to make a“final determination” on the proposal, which would extend an early-April truce for another 60 days, giving negotiators time to forge a permanent end to the war.

Several hours later, the White House said the meeting had concluded but did not provide any more information. The New York Times reported the decision had been postponed after a tow-hour meeting.

A senior Iranian source likewise told Reuters an agreement was close but had not yet been approved.

However Trump also said Iran would have to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle its capacity to make a nuclear weapon – two conditions that Tehran has not agreed to.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions,” Trump said, adding that nuclear material would be“unearthed” by the US

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, citing sources, said Trump's comments were an“attempt to portray a fabricated victory.” To Page 23

The senior Iranian source, ⁠speaking on condition of anonymity, said the potential deal does not include any nuclear-related issues, while Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on state TV that the management of the strait must be decided by Iran and Oman.

The semi-official Fars news agency, citing sources, said the strait would be reopened under Tehran's conditions after the US lifts its blockade on Iranian ships.

Fars said there was agreement to release $12bn of Iran's frozen assets.

Trump said no money would be exchanged“until further notice” - a possible reference to Iran's demands for toll payments in the strait, war damage reparations or a release of frozen Iranian assets.

Oil prices fell and stocks rose yesterday on news of the potential deal.

Trump is under pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and get US gasoline prices down ahead of the November congressional elections, as voters show increasing frustration over ⁠rising prices. At the same time, he faces a potential backlash from Iran hawks in his own party ⁠over any concessions to Tehran.

The war ⁠launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and caused global economic pain by pushing up energy prices due to Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said mines would be removed from the strait and ships trapped there may start to go home:“Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!”