Qatar Bids Farewell To A Proud Son

Citizens turned out in large numbers to bid farewell to HE Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah as he was laid to rest in Al Kharaitiyat Cemetery, northern Doha.

He passed away on Wednesday in London, after a distinguished public service career spanning more than five decades, leaving behind a legacy widely recognised for shaping Qatar's modern energy sector and its international diplomatic standing.

Born in Qatar on December 5, 1952, Al Attiyah began his professional journey in 1972 at the Ministry of Finance and Petroleum. Early in his career, he served from 1973 to 1986 as Head of International and Public Relations at the ministry, building foundational experience in international energy relations and government administration.

Between 1986 and 1989, he served as Director of the Office of the Ministry of Interior, before becoming Acting Minister of Finance and Petroleum from 1989 to 1992. In 1992, he was appointed Minister of Energy and Industry, as well as Chief Executive and Managing Director of Qatar Petroleum, marking a pivotal stage in his leadership of Qatar's energy development.

His influence extended far beyond national borders. In 1993, he served as President of OPEC, contributing to key decisions on oil production coordination among member states. He also held membership in OPEC's production quota compliance committee. Throughout his career, he played a central role in advancing Qatar's position within global energy markets.

Al-Attiyah's international leadership continued with his election in 2006 as President of the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development. In 2012, he chaired the 18th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP18) in Doha, a landmark event that produced the“Doha Gateway” outcomes, including the extension of the Kyoto Protocol and important commitments on climate finance and support for developing countries. The conference also helped establish a roadmap toward the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015.

In 2009, he was elected President of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), where he contributed to strengthening the organisation and securing Doha as its permanent headquarters. He also served as Acting Secretary-General of the forum during its transitional period.

Domestically, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister in 2003 and later Deputy Prime Minister in 2007. In 2011, he became President of the Amiri Diwan, and subsequently held key positions including Head of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority and Chairman of the State Planning Committee. His final role was Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Attiyah Foundation.

Over the course of his career, he received numerous honours, including Qatar's Independence Collar awarded by the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the Order of Orange-Nassau from The Netherlands, and Japan's Order of the Rising Sun. He also received honourary doctorates from Texas A&M University and the University of Tor Vergata in Italy, in recognition of his contributions to governance, transparency, and global energy policy.

Al-Attiyah passed away funeral prayer Qatar