Keysight Releases 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Progress Report And Disclosures

MENAFN - 3BL) SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 29, 2026 /3BL/ - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) released its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Progress Report, highlighting the company's recent achievements across ethical business and governance, environmental sustainability, and positive social impact. The progress report, with its accompanying 2025 CSR Data Report, encompasses Keysight's CSR performance in fiscal year 2025 and includes operations worldwide. The CSR Data Report includes disclosures prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) revised universal topic standards and aligned to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks, as well as additional human capital metrics not included in the mentioned frameworks.

Progress toward environmental goals

Driven by sustained investment in responsible innovation, Keysight made steady progress toward its goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, including science-based targets, and interim measures. In fiscal year 2025, energy efficiency initiatives delivered an estimated 6,160 MWh in energy conservation and more than 1,740 metric tons of CO2e in annual emissions savings, while the company extended responsible practices across its global supply chain.

Strengthened community investment

Keysight bolstered its social impact, exceeding its goals by investing more than $319 million in communities and engaging over 3.5 million students through STEM education initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators.

Governance and ethics oversight

Strong governance practices were reinforced through active board‐level oversight. A 100% completion rate for Standards of Business Conduct training supported a culture of integrity. Enhanced materiality, assurance, and transparency strengthened preparedness for evolving global disclosure requirements, while the company met its goal for zero material negative impacts to the income statement from CSR-related efforts.

Advancing a sustainable future

Alongside ongoing global recognition for its leadership in sustainability and responsible business practices, the 2025 CSR Progress and Data Reports highlight a year of accomplishments. These reports provide clear insight into how Keysight is contributing to a more connected, secure, and sustainable world.

Satish Dhanasekaran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Keysight, said: "I am proud of the progress we have achieved through integrity led leadership, measurable sustainability advancement, and meaningful impact across communities worldwide. As we look ahead, we remain firmly committed to delivering purposeful technologies that create lasting value and contribute to a more resilient future.”

Resources

2025 CSR Progress Report 2025 CSR Data Report Keysight CSR Website Keysight CSR Resources Hub Keysight CSR News, Awards, and Recognitions

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and .

Contacts

Andrea Mueller, Americas

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Jenny Gallacher, Europe

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Fusako Dohi, Asia

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