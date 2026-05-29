Secretary Rubio Meeting With Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meredov

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Washington, D.C. Secretary Rubio expressed strong U.S. support for diversifying Turkmenistan's natural gas exports through Trans-Caspian routes. He thanked Foreign Minister Meredov for progress with recent commercial deals. Minister Meredov and Secretary Rubio discussed how they could further expand cooperation in energy, security, and commerce.

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