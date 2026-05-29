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Secretary Rubio Meeting With Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meredov

Secretary Rubio Meeting With Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meredov


2026-05-29 11:01:10
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Washington, D.C. Secretary Rubio expressed strong U.S. support for diversifying Turkmenistan's natural gas exports through Trans-Caspian routes. He thanked Foreign Minister Meredov for progress with recent commercial deals. Minister Meredov and Secretary Rubio discussed how they could further expand cooperation in energy, security, and commerce.

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U.S. Department of State

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