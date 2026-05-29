Sanctioning Iranian-Affiliated Fraud Network Targeting American Companies

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is dismantling a sophisticated Iranian network that impersonated and defrauded American businesses to obtain sensitive technology for the Iranian regime's military. These sanctions are part of the broader Economic Fury, and target individuals and entities working on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) to fraudulently procure restricted goods from U.S. companies.

The network, led by Iran-based Ali Majd Sepehr, defrauded dozens of American technology companies of millions of dollars by posing as legitimate U.S. businesses. Sepehr and his conspirators sought to acquire advanced equipment-including spectrum analyzers and security detection devices-for Iran's defense sector. The scheme involved creating fake websites that mimicked real American companies, using intermediaries in Dubai to receive shipments, and then smuggling the technology into Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Today's action highlights the U.S. government's efforts to protect the security of the U.S. people, businesses, and proprietary technologies. The United States will continue to impose maximum pressure against the Iranian regime to severely constrict its ability to advance its destabilizing activities.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its various branches. More information is available on the RFJ website.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority in Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. For more information about today's action, please see Treasury's Press Release.