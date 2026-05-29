The Medicare Deduction Check-In: Why Some Retirees Are Reviewing Their 2026 Benefit Amounts More Carefully

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Many retirees glance at their Social Security deposit each month and assume everything is correct. However, a growing number of beneficiaries are taking a closer look at their 2026 benefit statements after noticing changes in the amount that actually lands in their bank account. The reason often comes down to Medicare deductions, which can significantly impact a retiree's net Social Security payment. With the standard Medicare Part B premium rising to $202.90 per month in 2026 (the first time it has exceeded $200), many seniors are finding that their actual benefit increase feels smaller than expected. Here's why...

Medicare Part B Premiums Increased

The biggest reason retirees are conducting a Medicare deduction check-in is the increase in Medicare Part B premiums. The standard Part B premium rose from $185.00 in 2025 to $202.90 in 2026, representing a monthly increase of $17.90.

Since most beneficiaries have this premium automatically deducted from their Social Security benefits, the increase immediately affects their net deposit. For some retirees, the higher deduction absorbed a significant portion of their annual cost-of-living adjustment, prompting many seniors to compare their current benefit amount with last year's payment more carefully.

The Net Deposit Often Matters More Than the Gross Benefit

Many retirees focus on the annual Social Security COLA announcement but pay less attention to what actually reaches their checking account. While the gross benefit amount may increase, Medicare deductions can reduce how much of that raise beneficiaries actually keep.

For example, the 2026 COLA increased benefits by 2.8%, but rising Medicare costs reduced the practical impact for many recipients. Some retirees who expected a noticeable increase were surprised when their monthly deposit rose only modestly.

IRMAA Surcharges Can Create Unexpected Changes

Higher-income retirees often face an additional challenge known as the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA. These surcharges increase Medicare Part B and Part D premiums for beneficiaries whose income exceeds certain thresholds. Individuals with modified adjusted gross income above $109,000 and married couples above $218,000 may pay higher premiums. Because the determination is based on tax returns from two years earlier, a past income event can trigger a higher deduction today.

Reviewing benefit statements carefully helps identify whether an unexpected increase is related to IRMAA.

When it comes to IRMAA, major life events can also have an impact on your Medicare costs. Selling a home, taking a large retirement account withdrawal, receiving an inheritance-related distribution, or changing filing status can impact future Medicare premiums. Because IRMAA calculations rely on prior-year tax returns, retirees may not immediately connect a past financial event with a current Medicare deduction increase.

The Social Security Administration does allow appeals in certain circumstances involving life-changing events, but you need to be aware of how the rules work so that you can get the assistance you need.

Rising Healthcare Costs Are Increasing Financial Awareness

All in all, the rise in healthcare costs has increased financial awareness among everyone in the United States. For those on a fixed income, it has made many people scrutinize the premiums, deductibles, prescription drug expenses, and supplemental insurance costs. Every penny matters. At the end of the day, you really can't go wrong when it comes to reviewing your statements with a fine-tooth comb. You never know, you may wind up saving money (and everybody could use more cash in their pocket in this economy).

Have you reviewed your 2026 Social Security benefit statement recently? Did you notice any surprises in your Medicare deductions? Share your experience in the comments below.