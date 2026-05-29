5 Financial Scams Targeting Seniors Right Now That Often Begin With A Text Or Phone Call

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Adults age 60 and older reported a record $7.7 billion stolen in internet and financial crimes nationwide. That's billion with a B. Oftentimes, these scams start as a simple phone call or text, and it promotes urgency, pushing you right into the trap. While anyone can become a victim, scammers often target seniors because they may have retirement savings, established credit histories, and a tendency to answer unfamiliar calls. That said, here is a look at five financial scams that are frequently targeting seniors right now.

1. The Fake Bank Fraud Alert Scam

One of the fastest-growing financial scams targeting seniors begins with a text message claiming to come from a bank or credit card company. The message often asks whether you authorized a suspicious purchase and instructs you to reply immediately or call a phone number. When victims respond, scammers pose as fraud specialists and convince them to reveal account information, passwords, or security codes. In some cases, the criminals persuade victims to transfer money to a so-called“safe account” that is actually controlled by the scammer.

Here is an important note... Legitimate banks may contact customers about suspicious activity, but they will never ask for full passwords, verification codes, or transfers to protect your money.

2. The Medicare Renewal and Benefits Scam

Medicare scams continue to evolve, particularly as scammers exploit confusion surrounding annual enrollment periods and benefit updates. Victims often receive texts or phone calls claiming that their Medicare coverage must be renewed or verified immediately. The caller may request a Medicare number, Social Security number, banking information, or other personal details. Some criminals even claim that new Medicare cards are being issued and that personal information is required to receive them.

It's good to remember that Medicare generally does not contact beneficiaries unexpectedly to request sensitive information, making unsolicited calls a major warning sign.

3. The“Your Account Has Been Locked” Text Scam

Many seniors have received texts claiming that an online account has been locked due to suspicious activity. The message often appears to come from a bank, retailer, delivery service, or government agency and includes a link to“verify” account information. Once clicked, the link directs victims to a fake website designed to steal usernames, passwords, and financial details. These scams are particularly effective because they create a sense of urgency and fear.

Before taking action, always contact the company directly using a phone number or website you know is legitimate rather than responding to the message.

4. The Grandparent Emergency Scam

The grandparent scam remains one of the most emotionally devastating fraud schemes affecting older Americans. The scam often begins with a phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild, attorney, police officer, or hospital employee. The caller says a loved one has been arrested, injured, stranded while traveling, or involved in an emergency and urgently needs money. Scammers may use information gathered from social media to make their story sound convincing.

If you receive such a call, hang up and contact your family member directly before sending money or sharing personal information.

5. The Government Imposter Scam

Government imposter scams continue to generate substantial losses because criminals know many people trust official agencies. Victims receive texts or calls claiming to come from the Social Security Administration, IRS, Medicare, or another government office. The scammer may claim there is a problem with benefits, taxes, or identity records and demand immediate action. In some cases, they threaten arrest, benefit suspension, or financial penalties unless payment is made.

Remember, real government agencies generally communicate through official mail and do not demand immediate payment through gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or payment apps.

Warning Signs That Appear Across Nearly Every Scam

Although scammers constantly change their stories, most fraud attempts share several common characteristics.

Urgency. Criminals try to prevent victims from slowing down and thinking critically. Secrecy. Victims are often told not to discuss the situation with family members, banks, or law enforcement. Requests for gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or unusual payment methods should immediately raise suspicion. Any unexpected text or phone call requesting sensitive personal information deserves careful scrutiny before a response is given. The 7726 Trick That Can Help Stop Text Scams

Many consumers are unaware that there is a simple way to report scam text messages. Most major wireless carriers support forwarding suspicious texts to 7726, which spells“SPAM” on a phone keypad. This reporting process helps carriers identify and block fraudulent messaging campaigns. While forwarding a message to 7726 won't recover lost money, it may help prevent additional scam attempts from reaching other consumers.

A Few Seconds of Caution Can Save Thousands of Dollars

Financial scams targeting seniors continue to grow more sophisticated, but they still rely on the same basic tactics: fear, urgency, confusion, and trust. Whether the scam arrives through a text message, phone call, or email, the goal is almost always to obtain money or sensitive personal information. Taking a few extra moments to verify a caller's identity, contact companies directly, and discuss suspicious requests with family members can prevent costly mistakes. Remember that legitimate organizations will never pressure you to act immediately or demand payment through unusual methods.

Have you received a suspicious text message or phone call recently? What scam tactics are you seeing most often? Share your experience in the comments below.