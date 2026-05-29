Enabled Talent Hosts Cross-Party MPP Breakfast Reception At Queen's Park During National Accessability Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leaders, policymakers, employers, accessibility advocates, and international representatives gather at Ontario Legislature to advance accessibility and inclusion across Ontario

TORONTO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During National AccessAbility Week, Enabled Talent hosted a breakfast reception at the Ontario Legislature, Queen's Park, bringing together Members of Provincial Parliament from across party lines, employers, accessibility leaders, community organizations, and international representatives for a non-partisan dialogue focused on accessibility, workforce participation, and inclusion across Ontario.

Hosted in collaboration with the Canadian Business Disability Inclusion Network (CBDIN), the gathering highlighted the importance of working together across government, business, and community sectors to advance the shared vision of a more accessible and barrier-free Canada.

The reception reflected national commitments including the Accessible Canada Act (ACA), the Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP) 2022, and the vision of a Barrier-Free Canada by 2040, while encouraging practical collaboration to improve participation in employment, education, leadership, and community life.

Hon. Charmaine A. Williams of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario and Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity emphasized the importance of accessibility and inclusion in building stronger communities.

“During National Accessibility Week, we are reminded that building a more accessible and inclusive Ontario is essential to the strength and success of our province. When people have equitable access to education, employment, leadership opportunities, and community supports, our communities become stronger, more innovative, and more resilient. Through investments like the new Women's Economic Leadership and Legacy (WELL) Fund, our government is helping remove barriers and create pathways to meaningful careers and leadership opportunities for women across Ontario.”

MPP Jamie West of the Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP) recognized Enabled Talent's work to improve workforce accessibility and employment opportunities.“This morning, during the National AccessAbility Week Reception at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, I was proud to speak about the important work that Amandipp, and his team at Enabled Talent, have been doing to make the world of work more accessible. One of these great endeavors, was the launch of SudburyJobs, an employment website that helps to ensure that employers looking for the best qualifications, have more access to the talents of workers living with disabilities, with a better understanding of how to ensure success. So glad they came to Queen's Park to share the great work they're doing!”

MPP Stephanie Smyth of the Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) highlighted the importance of removing barriers and ensuring accessibility remains central to Ontario's future.“Accessibility is not a niche issue, it is a fundamental measure of whether our communities, workplaces and public institutions are truly open to everyone. It was an honour to join advocates, employers and community leaders at Queen's Park today to recognize the progress being made and the work that still lies ahead. Building a more accessible Ontario means listening to lived experience, removing barriers before they arise, and ensuring every person has the opportunity to fully participate in our society and economy.”

Eve Adams, President & Executive Director of the Canadian Business Disability Inclusion Network (CBDIN), reinforced the importance of collaboration in advancing accessibility.“Creating a Barrier-Free Canada by 2040 will require accessibility and inclusion to be embedded into how we design workplaces, leadership, and participation across society. That work happens through collaboration.”

The gathering was further strengthened by the presence of representatives from several embassies and consulates, including Spain, Ghana, Jordan, and other international jurisdictions where Enabled Talent is actively building partnerships and exploring future collaboration opportunities. Their participation highlighted the growing international importance of accessibility, workforce inclusion, and barrier-free economic participation.

“Today, nearly 27% of Canadians live with a disability. Accessibility is not about someone else anymore-it is about our communities, workplaces, families, and people like me,” said Amandipp Singh, Founder & CEO of Enabled Talent.

The event forms part of the broader ENABLE Canada initiative led by Enabled Talent, which continues to bring together governments, employers, institutions, and communities around accessibility, workforce participation, and inclusive economic development across Canada.

About Enabled Talent

Enabled Talent is a Canadian inclusion and accessibility company building AI-powered workforce and accessibility solutions focused on employment, education, and participation for people with disabilities. Through initiatives such as ENABLE Canada and the Workforce Inclusion Network (WIN), the organization works alongside employers, institutions, governments, and communities to strengthen accessibility and workforce inclusion systems across Canada and internationally.

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Amandipp Singh

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at