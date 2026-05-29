Bitcoin Dip Buyers Place $500M Bids Ahead Of $70K Retest

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is hovering near a critical liquidity zone as traders line up sizable buy orders around the $70,000 mark. Fresh data shows a substantial bid wall between $72,000 and $70,000, totaling more than 6,000 BTC and roughly $443 million in current value. The heaviest concentration sits just above $70,000, positioning buyers to absorb selling pressure if price dips into that area.

A formidable bid wall exists between $72,000 and $70,000, comprising about 6,235 BTC and roughly $443 million in buy liquidity. The largest cluster sits directly above $70,000, with additional demand at $68,505 (1,012 BTC, about $69 million), while bids thin below $68,500. Liquidation risk visually centers near $70,000: around $2 billion in long positions are exposed, versus over $5 billion in short exposure near $78,000, signaling pronounced hedging and potential volatility if the zone is breached. The daily RSI has slipped to about 33, its lowest in three months, and BTC is trading in a descending channel with support around $72,000–$73,000. Put options around the $70,000 strike totaling close to $10 million indicate targeted hedging near the key level, underscoring how traders are positioning for a move near $70k.

Key takeawaysLiquidity as the compass for BTC's near-term path

From the bid side, the concentration of buy orders around and just above $70,000 suggests market participants expect eventual support if prices test that zone. The 6,235 BTC resting between $72,000 and $70,000 translates to roughly $443 million in buy pressure at current prices, a sizable cushion should selling accelerate. In practical terms, this liquidity cluster can slow down a slide and potentially catalyze a rebound if demand adequately absorbs supply.

The next notable pile sits at $68,505, where traders have placed about 1,012 BTC, worth around $69 million. Beyond that, the order book thins noticeably, with few visible bids below $68,500. Such a thin lower respaldo means a break through the $68,500 zone could expose BTC to sharper moves if selling accelerates and buyers recede from the page.

On the risk side, the liquidation heatmap paints a vivid picture of trader positioning. Approximately $2 billion in long positions sit at risk near the $70,000 area, while more than $5 billion in short exposure concentrates around $78,000. The juxtaposition implies that a visit to the $70k bid cluster could set off a cascade-shorts unwinding as new buyers step in, potentially triggering a relief rally that pushes price toward higher liquidity pockets and liquidation zones above.

Data visualizations supporting these insights originate from CoinGlass's market analytics, which track both bid liquidity and liquidation dynamics. The reader should note that these figures reflect snapshot data and may shift quickly in response to macro headlines, order execution, and market sentiment.

Related: Bitcoin falls out of the global top 10 assets as market cap dips below $1.5T

Momentum and the broader price architecture

Bitcoin 's daily trend has turned bearish after failing to hold above the $74,800 level, yielding a pattern of lower highs and lower lows. On the chart, BTC continues to press within a descending channel, with near-term support clustered around $72,000–$73,000. The technical backdrop is underscored by a weak momentum read, as the relative strength index (RSI) slipped to about 33 - its lowest reading in roughly three months - and has remained below the neutral 50 level during the latest leg down. This tilt toward selling pressure aligns with a price action narrative characterized by renewed downside risk into the critical liquidity zones described above.

The market narrative around resistance also centers on a roughly $74,500–$75,500 area, a region some traders view as a broad barrier across multiple timeframes. A rejection from that zone could keep price anchored near the lower end of the channel, while a break above the resistance could alter the short-term trajectory and invite a test of higher levels. As one trader on social channels noted, the dynamics around $74,500–$75,500 remain a focal point for directional bets, even as bid clusters around $70k provide a potential floor if selling accelerates.

Options market activity corroborates a cautious stance around the key price zone. Glassnode data cited market chatter that traders had spent near $10 million on put options with a $70,000 strike during the recent dip. Put options tend to increase in value as prices fall, serving as a hedge against downside risk. Although some of that hedging activity has eased as traders book profits, the concentration of protective positioning around $70,000 highlights how closely the market is watching the level and how a move through that threshold could alter hedging dynamics and implied volatility going forward.

The macro mosaic around BTC-comprising bid liquidity near $70k, a bearish but still-cautious momentum setup, and a hedging emphasis around the same price-paints a nuanced picture. While the near-term path remains uncertain, the liquidity layer could be pivotal in determining whether BTC finds support and reverses, or breaks lower toward the next local hazard in the lower-$60k or mid-$60k neighborhood.

For readers tracking lead indicators, the link between order-book depth, price action, and hedging preferences remains a telling barometer of sentiment as the market approaches a potential inflection point near $70,000.

Related reading that highlights broader hodling dynamics and investor behavior can be found in analyses touching on major holder activity and hedging flows, including CryptoQuant coverage on demand patterns across large holders.

Meanwhile, market observers will keep a close eye on whether the bid clusters at $70k hold firm or give way under renewed selling pressure, and how that interacts with ongoing hedging activity and option positioning as BTC navigates a volatile path forward.

What to watch next: a clean test of the $70,000 zone could either validate the idea that demand is sufficient to anchor a bounce or signal a renewed leg lower if sellers overwhelm the bid wall. Traders will be watching liquidity shifts, delta exposure, and how quickly hedges unwind if price stabilizes above or breaks below the critical level.

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